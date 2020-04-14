Gossip: £150m Mane move to trigger world-record Liverpool bid

Liverpool could lose Sadio Mane to Real Madrid for £150m. But their planned response is ‘sensational’.

LOVELY PAIR

It is still pretty jarring to see transfer speculation has been completely unaffected by world events. Those hoping that football might be forced into a period of economic introspection look fanciful and idealistic at best.

Real Madrid care not about the viability of multi-million-pound deals in a world where money no longer exists. According to Marca, they will press ahead with plans to sign both the glorious Erling Haaland and the brilliant Kylian Mbappe.

While understanding it will be a ‘difficult double operation’ to perform, Real are ‘ambitious’. And, to be fair, both won’t be arriving simultaneously: Haaland will be targeted this summer with Mbappe joining in 2021. How very sensible.

Haaland will fill the void of a ‘killer striker’ that Real have failed to fill since Cristiano Ronaldo left. Mbappe will have 12 months left on his PSG contract by the time they pursue him next year. It’s foolproof.

KYLIAN EVE

But is it resistant to Liverpool? The Sun – and they’ll obviously know all about the inner workings of transfer plans at Anfield – say Mbappe is a ‘sensational’ target for the Reds.

The catch is that this is Liverpool’s response to Real targeting Sadio Mane. Zinedine Zidane is ‘determined’ to sign the forward and Jurgen Klopp is ‘looking at the possibility of replacing him’ with one of the world’s best forwards.

While Mane’s representatives have been in ‘informal talks’ over a move, neither he nor Liverpool are ‘pressing’ the matter. But in the event Real do stump up the £150m required to sign the Senegalese, FSG want PSG to part with their MVP.

It would take ‘another £100m to get PSG to the table’ for Mbappe, which tallies with Klopp’s recent comments that Liverpool have “no chance” as “it is about the money”. You can’t um and ah about furloughing non-playing staff before spending £250m on a player months later.

TRAFFORD JAM

Not content with signing two of the world’s best younger players, Real will complete the set with Jadon Sancho.

The Daily Star promise ‘a bitter battle’ between the Spaniards and Manchester United, who had previously seemed to be leading the race by virtue of being the only club still willing to spend silly money.

No-one accounted for Real’s desire to possess all of the shiny things and ‘hijack his proposed move to Old Trafford’. The two clubs are on yet another transfer ‘collision course’ which ‘could turn out to be the biggest transfer scrap of the next window’ at £100m. Oh joy.

AND THE REST

Borussia Dortmund have bid 40m euros (£34.9m) for 20-year-old Spain and Valencia winger Ferran Torres, who has a release clause of 100m euros (£87m) and a contract that ends in 2021… Chelsea will have to pay £5m if they want to sign Derby County’s 19-year-old English midfielder Max Bird, who impressed Blues boss Frank Lampard when he was manager of the Championship club… Paris St-Germain have joined Barcelona in showing an interest in Cameroon and Ajax keeper Andre Onana, 24… Real Madrid plan to keep 22-year-old Serbia striker Luka Jovic, who has attracted interest from Arsenal… France forward Ousmane Dembele, 22, is set to stay with Barcelona as no club is willing to meet his 60m euro (£52.3m) asking price… Tottenham are keen on signing 16-year-old Dutch midfielder Lamare Bogarde from Feyenoord

