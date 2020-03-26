Gossip: Chelsea eye £150m England pair, Arsenal to raid Celtic again

RICE IN DEMAND

Mason Mount will be chuffed this morning. Word is that Chelsea want to sign his mate…

Declan Rice was out having a kick-about last week with his football friend when the Blues midfielder was supposed to be isolating. Next season, though, Frank Lampard is apparently keen to pair them up in Chelsea’s midfield.

There has been plenty of interest in Rice since he made the breakthrough at West Ham with Manchester United most heavily linked. But Sky Sports says Chelsea are willing to tempt the Hammers, who won’t let the England international go cheap.

Lampard was said to be keen to land a defensive midfielder in January and that remains his desire when the window opens this summer, whenever that may be.

CHELSEA CONCERN OVER CHILWELL

Chelsea are also said to be increasingly confident of signing Ben Chilwell this summer – but the fee threatens to be a major stumbling block. Which suggests the Blues haven’t really thought this one through…

Lampard has been regularly linked with the Leicester left-back over the last year and the suggestion has been for some time that this may be Chilwell’s time to move on. But persuading the player was never likely to be the problem here.

Goal says agreeing a deal with Leicester remains the biggest stumbling block, which anyone could have told Chelsea. The Foxes are said to be looking for a Harry Maguire-sized fee, which seems fair enough since Chilwell is comfortably England’s best left-back.

To land both Rice and Chilwell, Chelsea would have to spend around £150million for the pair.

ARSENAL PLOT ANOTHER CELTIC RAID

Arsenal won’t be as flush in the market this summer and reports suggest they are looking towards Celtic for more bargains.

A year after taking Kieran Tierney, it is being reported that Bhoys striker Odsonne Edouard is their next target from north of the border. The Mirror says Mikel Arteta has been impressed with the former France Under-21 striker, who has bagged 27 goals this season during Celtic’s latest procession towards the SPL title.

Edouard would reportedly cost in the region of £30million and Arteta apparently wants reinforcements for his front line regardless of what happens with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Barcelona have been keen on Aubameyang but the Daily Star reckons the Arsenal skipper is now their fall-back option should they fail to land Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan.

AND THE REST

Borussia Dortmund are said to have shelved plans to sign Jude Bellingham from Birmingham… Newcastle have been encouraged by Spurs in their hopes of signing Danny Rose on a permanent basis… David Alaba will snub Manchester City to join either Barca or Real Madrid… City are keen on Brescia star Andrea Tonali… Lille striker Victor Osimhen is a target for Man Utd… the Red Devils will sign Odio Ighalo on a permanent deal for £15million… Palace and Sheffield United are unwilling to meet QPR’s asking price of £20million for Tottenham target Eberechi Eze.

