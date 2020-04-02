Gossip: Griezmann and Neymar in swap deal, Man Utd back for defender

BARCA PROPOSE SWAP PART-EX FOR NEYMAR

With clubs across Europe seeing their transfer kitties gobbled up by the coronavirus, swap deals could be all the rage this summer. Barcelona have had to take extraordinary measures to keep paying their current staff, yet they also want to make some sizeable investments in the transfer market.

The Catalans want to revamp their forward line by signing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan and bringing back Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain. Inter have have already warned Barca that they want cold, hard cash if they are to let Martinez leave, but PSG could be willing to take a player in exchange for Neymar.

Sky Sports reckons Barca are trying to swap Antoine Griezmann for the Brazilian. Griezmann hasn’t set the Nou Camp on fire after burning his bridges at Atletico Madrid last summer but Barca apparently still value the France star at £88million.

That still leaves Barca around £50million short since PSG apparently want £135million to let Neymar go this summer.

RAKITIC UP FOR GRABS

Ivan Rakitic could help to fill some of that hole in Barca’s budget. The midfielder is a year from free agency and the club will drag him to market this summer to avoid him leaving for free next summer.

Marca says Barca will take £19million for the 32-year-old, which is roughly what they paid Sevilla for the 106-cap Croatia star back in 2014.

Indeed, reports have claimed that Sevilla would be willing to give Barca their money back, while other whispers suggest that Juventus are open to a swap deal involving Douglas Costa.

WEST HAM EYE BARCA STRIKER

Griezmann may be looking at a potentially-bleak future at the Nou Camp but the outlook still looks brighter for him than it does for Martin Braithwaite.

Barca signed Braithwaite from Leganes for £15million in an emergency deal in February, when for some reason he was given a contract until 2024 which set his buy-out clause at £266million. But now the former Middlesbrough attacker has served his purpose after three appearances, Barca just want their money back.

The Daily Mail says West Ham are one of the clubs willing to offer that to bring the 29-year-old Denmark striker back to England.

MAN UTD BACK FOR MEUNIER

Away from Barcelona and back to PSG. Thomas Meunier will be away from the Parc des Princes this summer as a free agent and clubs are queueing up for the Belgium right-back.

Borussia Dortmund are keen on Meunier and AC Milan have been linked too. But a report in France from Le Quotidied Du Foot (us neither) claims Manchester United are sniffing once again.

United were said to be interested in Meunier last summer when they looked at 804 right-backs. But they opted for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and it turned out to be a smart move. With Diogo Dalot offering back up, we have no idea why United might want to give Meunier the big deal he would expect as a free agent, but it suits his agent to chuck their name around while he hawks his client around Europe.

AND THE REST

Everton are eyeing Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez… Paul Pogba’s priority remains to join Real Madrid this summer… Juventus are still being linked with Willian… Gareth Bale is still intent on fighting for his Real future… Bayern Munich are prioritising the signing of Timo Werner over Leroy Sane.

