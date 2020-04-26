Gossip: Klopp calls PSG star’s dad over £175m Liverpool switch; Man Utd blow

Liverpool are still interested in signing Kylian Mbappe, while Manchester United have missed out on one deal…

CALL THE FATHER

Jurgen Klopp has been on the phone to Kylian Mbappe’s dad as he looks to persuade the Paris Saint-Germain forward to make a switch to Liverpool, according to reports. Le10Sport claims that Liverpool have turned to the France international as a possible successor to Sadio Mane, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe has scored 24 goals and seven assists this term as his profile as one of the best players in world football continues to grow. Reports at the beginning of November linked Liverpool with a £215m move for the Frenchman, suggesting that the Reds’ lack of transfers last summer meant that the money was ready to spend in 2020.

Klopp poured cold water on the claims at the time and claimed it would be difficult for “any club” to buy Mbappe from PSG. However, Le10Sport reckons that Klopp ‘took his phone to contact’ Mbappe’s father. The French publication adds that the German boss ‘took care to contact him to express his interest but also to take the temperature on the intentions of his son for the next summer’.

The Liverpool boss is determined to sign the PSG star ‘at all costs’ despite ‘no confirmation’ of a bid existing from the Merseysiders. Le10Sport claims that PSG will not accept less than €200m (£175m) for the forward with Liverpool understood to be in a ‘position of strength’ as Mbappe’s deal runs out in 2022.

LOSING OUT TO DORTMUND

Reports in Germany say that Manchester United have missed out on landing a young prospect with Borussia Dortmund winning the race. It’s not very often that the Red Devils lose out on the signing of a young talent but that’s what has happened in the case of Julian Pauli.

The 14-year-old had been chased ‘for months’ by Man Utd as well as other top European clubs, according to Bild (via Sport Witness). Pauli has come through the ranks at Fortuna Dusseldorf in recent years and holds dual-citizenship in the UK and Germany.

Bayern Munich and Man Utd have held ‘transfer discussions’ with him and his parents but it is Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals Dortmund who have convinced the youngster to sign for them. The Red Devils never stood a chance with Pauli keen to be able to carry on living in Dusseldorf with his family.

TOTTENHAM IN FOR BARCELONA MAN

Tottenham want to bring Ivan Rakitic to north London, according to the latest reports in Spain. The Croatia international is considering his future at Barcelona and Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims that Spurs are the latest club to show interest.

The 32-year-old refuses to be treated like a ‘sack of potatoes’ at the Catalan giants and wants to play ‘somewhere he feels respected’. Rakitic, who only has a year left on his contract at the Camp Nou, is being courted by Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Sevilla and Napoli.

Jose Mourinho is a long-term admirer of Rakitic and it could make sense with reports yesterday that there is heavy interest in Tanguy Ndombele.

AND THE REST

Cristiano Ronaldo has pledged to stay at Juventus until 2022…PSG have made a bid for Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba…Real Madrid president Florentino Perez still dreams of signing PSG striker Neymar…Spurs boss Mourinho has personally called PSG defender Thomas Meunier in an attempt to secure the full-back’s transfer this summer…Leicester City midfielder James Maddison told a fan he would be staying at the club…Leicester are still interested in Lille striker Victory Osimhen.