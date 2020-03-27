Gossip: Liverpool ‘balking’ over £100m Man United target

Chelsea and Liverpool might be ‘balking’, but Man United are ‘determined’ to sign Jadon Sancho.

MISS INDEPENDENT

Jadon Sancho is the ideal Manchester United signing. The only possible issue is that they will face competition, which could complicate matters if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. But the 20-year-old will be on the Old Trafford radar regardless.

No United transfer is complete without some speculation leaked to the wider media. Which brings us to the the Independent‘s claim that they ‘are leading the race’ for Sancho. Quite how any race is being run right now is unknown, but still.

They suggest that ‘senior figures’ at Dortmund see United as ‘his most likely destination’. And while the competition is ‘fierce’ in the form of Liverpool and Chelsea, United ‘are long standing admirers’ of the winger.

It will take a fee of £100m to bend the ear of Dortmund, who ‘are willing to sell’.

BALKING MAD

United’s PR email thankfully reached the Daily Mirror, who say the club ‘are increasingly confident’ of signing Sancho. At least they’ve changed the wording a bit.

They add plenty of extra information, to be fair. Premier League rivals are ‘balking at the fee’ Dortmund want, for a start, with Liverpool and Chelsea both ‘put off’ by the valuation.

There is said to be a ‘determination’ from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward to complete the deal as soon as possible, with Sancho ‘understood’ to be keen on United because he cannot see a way of getting past the established front three at Liverpool and the ‘youth-heavy revival’ at United is appealing. So much for that Anfield ‘boost’.

PRIMARY SCHOOL

The London Evening Standard complete the set, so sorry if you expected this gossip column not to be an ode to Jadon bloody Sancho.

They reiterate that United are ‘leading the race’ for their ‘primary target’. They also suggest Chelsea are ‘undeterred’ rather than uninterested, while Dortmund ‘are still anticipating an approach from Liverpool’. But that is an offer ‘that is not expected to come’.

While the Premier League leaders are ‘reluctant’ to part with such figures for a player who does not represent an obvious upgrade on their current options, the word ‘determined’ is used again to describe a United side that really could do with the right-sided inspiration.

Only one question remains: Will he be an Abdul Rahman Baba or a Kevin de Bruyne?

