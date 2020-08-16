Gossip: Liverpool want £20m for 25 mins, Man Utd rule out swap

Harry Wilson has played 25 career minutes for Liverpool in an FA Cup third-round replay. And £20m actually seems a fair price.

SWEDE DREAMS

Everyone wants to sign Karl-Johan Johnsson but Copenhagen value him at £427m. That is a Football365 exclusive.

RAMSEY TREAT

Some Juventus fans might complain about the appointment of Andrea Pirlo but the fact is that he knows the club and would never use Marcello Lippi’s parking space. He also recognises just how little The Old Lady want to keep paying Aaron Ramsey money to look handsome but not play football.

He is ‘not wanted’, ‘surplus to requirements’ and ‘free to find another club’ this summer, along with Gonzalo Higuain, Sami Khedira, Daniele Rugani and Mattia De Sciglio. Blaise Matuidi is another outcast but has already had a medical with David Beckham’s Inter Miami, according to the Daily Mirror.

Ramsey has long been linked with a return to the Premier League, and has become something of a pawn in potential swap deals. Tottenham were offered him. So, too, Chelsea.

Manchester United have even shown an interest but they ‘have no ideas’ about trading Paul Pogba for the Welshman. And that is very sensible.

FLIRTY HARRY

No sooner have Liverpool actually signed someone in a ‘worrying change’ to their transfer approach than they are looking to sell a fringe squad player for about twice as much. They’ve cracked this, haven’t they?

Harry Wilson has played a sum total of 25 minutes for Liverpool – in a replayed 1-0 FA Cup win over Plymouth in January 2017 – yet they are probably right to value the winger at £20m. He was one of Bournemouth’s better players in relegation and impressed on loan with both Hull and Derby previously.

Leeds, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Southampton are interested in keeping Wilson in the top flight and the Mirror suggest that valuation will not put them off. Liverpool deem it a fair price due to his ‘potential’ and the three years left on his contract.

Leeds ‘are leading the chase’, while Newcastle’s hope seems to hinge on any prospective takeover. So we can probably rule them out.

SESS APPEAL

Steve Bruce will ‘pursues a plan to buy British’ this summer, mind. His ‘very tight budget’ will stretch to around £30m but he and Newcastle believe ‘there are bargains to be had’.

The Sun name Wilson – both Harry and Callum – as well as Ben Godfrey. The Norwich centre-half could cost a little too much but the sales of Ciaran Clark and Christian Atsu could generate at least £2.31.

But when it comes to Bruce, Ryan Sessegnon ‘top his list’ as a cost-efficient loan from Tottenham, who seem to have no immediate intention of actually using him.