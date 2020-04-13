Gossip: Man United and Spurs fight for centre-half; Kane latest

KANE LINKED WITH JUVE

Tottenham have denied reports that they are about to sell Harry Kane to Manchester United for £200m but they have said nothing about reports in Italy that he is on Juventus’ seven-man list. Maybe this is a deal they would consider because Kane would probably never play against them again.

The story – on calciomercato.com – is that Juventyus desperately need a striker this summer; ‘one of Fabio Paratici’s missions will be to find a new attacker to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala’. Mauro Icardi is said to be the favourite for that role but other names mentioned are Erling Haaland, Gabriel Jesus, Timo Werner, Moussa Dembele, Arkadius Milik and Harry Kane.

JOSE FIGHT FOR GODIN

Diego Godin has only spent one season at Inter Milan but he is expected to be on the move again this summer, with Tuttosport claiming that the Premier League will be his next destination. Manchester United are being touted as the favourites to sign the 34-year-old, though that may well be a lazy link based on last summer’s reported interest.

Obviously, Jose Mourinho and Spurs are also said to be interested. How incredibly Jose would it be if Tottenham got rid of Jan Vertonghen but then moved for the two-years-older Godin, just because he is exactly the kind of player that Mourinho would absolutely love to take onto a common in the middle of a lockdown.

McGINN TO NEWCASTLE

Quite what John McGinn has done to deserve this fate is unclear, but the Daily Star claim that ‘Newcastle are poised with a £30m bid to land Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn’, assuming he is relegated this summer. Our first thought is that £30m would be a bargain and our second is that surely he could do a little better than Newcastle?

Obviously the hook is that Steve Bruce originally signed McGinn when Aston Villa boss, which will presumably make the Scot so eternally grateful that he will agree to go and play with Joelinton.

AND THE REST

Everton are said to have the advantage of Carlo Ancelotti in the James Rodriguez race…Chelsea will go back for Dries Mertens this summer…The agent of Lautaro Martinez says he will join Barcelona…Tottenham could sell Erik Lamela…