Gossip: Man United linked to ten, Coutinho to Chelsea

COUTINHO TO CHELSEA FOR £57M?

‘Barcelona’s absolute priority is to move players on this summer,’ is the opening like of the report in Sport. And one player they are absolutely desperate to move on is Philippe Coutinho, who is unwanted by Bayern Munich after that loan spell was particularly forgettable. Barcelona want to avoid the same outcome again so are offering him on loan to Chelsea with a condition.

Barcelona are prepared to sell Coutinho for just £57m at the end of that loan spell, but that transfer has to be mandatory, regardless of whether he is a success. Chelsea are prepared to negotiate a higher fee – closer to £70m – if it an option rather than an obligation.

Either way, we think it’s a great idea..,

JAMES IN, POGBA OUT OF MAN UNITED?

That’s the intriguing prospect proposed by Spanish newspaper AS, who say that Real Madrid want to sell James Rodriguez and Manchester United ‘have already taken an interest’, especially as Madrid want Pogba but will not pay the asking price.

We love these lines that have come through a translation machine: ‘Old Trafford’s players cannot continue accumulating failures and need two or three renowned signings that provide their main deficiency: quality and touch football.’

Cannot argue with that.

MAN UNITED WANT ALL OF THE PLAYERS

A round-up of Manchester United’s more realistic transfer ambitions comes from the Evening Standard, who bring us those quotes from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about wanting to “exploit” uncertainties in the transfer market.

That means they will be confident of signing Jadon Sancho for less than Borussia Dortmund’s £120m valuation, while they ‘also believe they can land Grealish for around £60m, which makes the Aston Villa captain a cheaper option to Maddison, who is expected to cost as much as £80m.’

Midfield, right wing and centre-forward are United’s priorities, with Erling Haaland, Moussa Dembele and Timo Werner options up front, while Donny van de Beek is listed as another midfield target. The names of Matthijs de Ligt and Kalidou Koulibaly are also thrown because why not?

AND THE REST

Barcelona have turned down the chance to sign Willian on a free transfer…Napoli are interested in West Ham’s Brazil winger Felipe Anderson…Besiktas could sign Joe Hart as a replacement for Loris Karius.