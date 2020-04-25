Gossip: Man United target £10m left-back; Pogba off?

A new name for Manchester United gossip fans while Paul Pogba is still a Real target…

MAN UNITED TARGET LEFT-BACK

And the left-back in question is Rennes left-back Faitout Maouassa, who has previously been a target for Newcastle United. Maouassa is a 21-year-old French Under-21 international who scored three goals in Ligue Un this season as Rennes chased a Champions League place.

The Sun rather vaguely cite ‘reports in Paris’ as they claim that both Manchester and Newcastle United have shown interest in a player rated at £10m. It was not thought to be a priority for United as they have both Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams in that position, but Maouassa could be a sound investment. They could even make a profit.

POGBA STILL HEADS REAL LIST

According to AS, Zinedine Zidane’s plans to overhaul his midfield still start with Paul Pogba. They say: ‘Last summer, United were asking for 180 million euro for his services and it’s felt that Pogba could move to the Spanish capital for less than 100 million at present. Basically, United would probably want their money back on a player who is still their biggest asset.

Real’s biggest problem is Pogba’s wages, but there does seem to be a suggestion that his marketing value might still make him a viable proposition. They just need to find someone to take Gareth Bale off their hands now.

CHELSEA EYE LILLE PAIR

Not the most reliable of sources but Le10Sport claim that Chelsea have been in contact with Lille about a double move for Victor Osimhen and Gabriel, having been impressed with them in the Champions League.

Osimhen is the young Nigerian striker who scored against Chelsea in Lille and notched 18 goals in all competitions this season; the French club have hopes of getting more than the £72m they eked out of Arsenal for Nicolas Pepe. And Gabriel is the young Brazilian centre-half strongly linked with Everton but is also said to be interesting Leicester, Arsenal and now Chelsea too.

AND THE REST

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is set to join Wolves on loan…Spurs are being linked with Brazilans Emerson and Arthur…Leeds will still sign Portuguese winger Helder Costa…Arsenal have opened talks with Atletico Madrid over a deal to sign Ghana international Thomas Partey…Gareth Bale heads a list of 11 players who could leave Real Madrid this summer.

