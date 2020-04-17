Gossip: Man United to spend £74m; Liverpool’s £52m blow

MAN UNITED TO BEAT CITY TO £74m MAN

Manchester United are the leaders in a three-club race to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, who claim that Napoli have reluctantly agreed that the centre-half will have to leave this summer because they cannot afford his £100,000-a-week salary without Champions League football.

The price has been named as £74m, which was not deemed enough when United were interested last summer. But times change. This report suggests that City and PSG are both being left in the dust, but French expert Julien Laurens claims that the French club are his most attractive suitors.

“Although he represents Senegal, he’s French, he’s from France. I think the idea of going back home [to PSG] appeals to him. Let’s not forget he bought a very expensive flat in Paris very recently,” said Laurens, who also cited the small matter of Champions League football.

LIVERPOOL GOOD NEWS AND BAD NEWS

The good news is that Germany and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz – a Liverpool target – has said that he is prepared to join a club outside the Bundesliga, saying: “I often wonder what others seem to know about me. I am ready to take a big step and I like challenges. For me, this also includes abroad.” And that might mean Liverpool (though it may also mean Real Madrid or Barcelona).

The bad news is that German magazine Kicker claims that Chelsea have ‘made direct contact’ with the agents of Timo Werner (available for £52m this summer) to sound out the German about a potential move to Stamford Bridge. The promise of first-team football might sway him in the direction of Chelsea above either Liverpool or Man United.

ARSENAL TO LOSE TWO STRIKERS

Firstly, the good news. According to Spanish newspaper AS, Atletico Madrid want Alexandre Lacazette and Arsenal would not be averse to selling him after a season which has seen the Frenchman score just seven Premier League goals. Apparently, ‘Arteta does not have him and at Atlético they know it.’

Arteta does have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but he clearly wants one last big move and his suitors are lining up. Spanish newspaper Sport are claiming that Real Madrid have joined Barcelona, Inter Milan, PSG and Manchester United in being interested in the Gabon striker who has just one more year on his contract with the Gunners. The price mentioned is north of £40m.

AND THE REST

Leroy Sane is edging closer to his £70m move to Bayern Munich…Olivier Giroud would take a pay cut to move to Inter Milan this summer…AC Milan have decided against signing Adam Lallana on a free transfer…Arsenal are close to signing Layvin Kurzawa on a free transfer from PSG…Arsenal are in talks to sign £15million-rated Reims centre back Axel Disasi on a five-year deal.