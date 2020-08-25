Gossip: One club ruled out as Suarez ‘doesn’t want to go back’

PSG ‘have not spoken’ to Barcelona outcast Luis Suarez, ‘unlike other clubs in the Premier League and Serie A’. Well then.

A final decision was not made soon enough for him to secure the first position on this list, but it does seem as though Luis Suarez is leaving Barcelona. Ronald Koeman means business.

Spanish newspaper Sport detail a phone call during which Suarez ‘understood that he was out after less than a minute’. The player reluctantly accepted the decision and promised not to be a ‘problem’. He is ‘not happy’ about how his imminent departure has been handled but ‘didn’t want to kick up a stink’.

The search is now on for his next club. Sport add that the ‘atypical opportunity to sign a top striker at zero transfer cost’ has inevitably attracted the attention of PSG. They could surely have done with him in the Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich.

Suarez has one fan in former Barcelona teammate Neymar, who sees it as ‘ideal to play beside him’. But PSG ‘have not spoken to Suarez, unlike other sides in the Premier League and Serie A.’

Name them, you blueballers. Although it is safe to assume Roy Hodgson hasn’t been on the phone. With those wage demands, only the Big Six could entertain the chance.

Clubs in America and China have also ‘got in touch’, with only one club ruled out. Suarez ‘doesn’t want to go back’…to Ajax.

Let’s pretend Arsenal could sign him. After all, they are selling all their defenders to fund transfers in this window.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is off to Wolves for £20m, according to various sources. The right-back exodus could even continue with the potential exit of Sevilla-linked Hector Bellerin.

The Times report that he ‘has been offered’ to that home of any misfit footballer on decent wages and worth a relatively high fee: PSG. Arsenal could dangle the carrot in the hope of covering the costs of Lille centre-half Gabriel, who should complete his move to north London ‘within the next 24 hours’.

And then there is Sead Kolasinac, the subject of Schalke’s ‘distant dream’. The world’s greatest centre-half and carjacking repellent ‘is still not entirely happy’ in England, three years after leaving the Bundesliga club.

Kolasinac ‘is willing to return’ to Germany, say Sky’s national outlet, but his wages could prove to be a ‘big sticking point’. A loan is possible in which Arsenal cover some of his earnings. Schalke have set a limit of €2.5m per year, leaving around €5.5m that the Gunners pay, unless the player accepts a reduction.

Get rid of him, Maitland-Niles and Bellerin and Arsenal still won’t have ditched any of the five players we said they had to earlier this month. It’s like they don’t even listen.