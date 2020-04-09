Gossip: Real eye Harry Kane, Prem club asks about Man Utd flop

REAL MADRID EYE SPURS STAR KANE

Real Madrid want a striker, we know that much. Last week, their three-man hit-list was reported to feature Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Today, Harry Kane’s name has been thrown in there too because, why not?

OK Diario says Kane is Real’s ‘preferred target’ and Florentino Perez has set his sights on the England centre-forward. The tone of their story, though, suggests Perez already knows that he is pissing in the wind.

Though Kane has suggested he could move elsewhere since Spurs appear unlikely to give him the silverware he craves, he is under contract for four more years and Daniel Levy will demand a huge figure during a summer in which everyone has less money to spend.

READ: Harry Kane may want his big move, but does his big move want him?

HAMMERS REGISTER INTEREST IN SANCHEZ

The coronavirus crisis will also give Manchester United a problem with Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean is due to return to Old Trafford this summer from Inter Milan, who have no intention of making his loan spell a permanent arrangement. Why would they? His form has been every bit as disappointing as anyone who watched him at United might expect, and he would cost a sodding fortune in wages.

Oh, hello, West Ham. According to FC Inter News (helpfully translated by our friends at ), the Hammers have put a call into to Sanchez’s agent Fernando Felicevich seeking ‘information’ which we can only assume was centred around two questions: 1) What the hell has happened to your client, and 2) would he accept a 75% pay cut?

UNITED SWEATING OVER SANCHO

United would love to shift Sanchez off their payroll so they can divert his £400,000-a-week wages into Jadon Sancho’s bank account.

The Red Devils are desperate to land the Borussia Dortmund winger this summer even if it will cost them a club-record figure. The noises from Sancho’s camp suggest the 20-year-old would be open to a move but on one condition…

The Sun reckons Sancho’s decision hinges on United being in next season’s Champions League. Which keeps the saga rumbling on since no one seems to have any idea how or when that may be decided.

AND THE REST

Leicester, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are all in the race to sign Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos…Leicester, Tottenham and Everton are chasing defensive midfielder Baptiste Santamaria, who plays in France’s Ligue 1 for Angers…Borussia Dortmund are yet to reach an agreement with PSG’s out-of-contract defender Thomas Meunier…PSG expect Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to stay for another year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.