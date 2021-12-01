Graeme Souness, a former Rangers and Liverpool player, deserves credit for declaring himself an LGBTQ(plus) ally.

Football can be a more progressive environment if players like Souness and Scott Brown use their platforms to show solidarity.

I don’t have any homophobic friends, and I’m guessing you don’t either.

We surround ourselves with people who believe in an inclusive society, whether we’re in our social media bubble or with our mates in the pub.

When we’ve grown accustomed to everyone in our lives espousing progressive views and having blocked and muted everyone else on Twitter, it’s easy to forget about the prejudice that minority groups still face.

Football does not have a reputation for being a progressive sport, and for good reason.

Only 20 years ago, Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler racially abused Chelsea left-back Graeme Le Saux at Stamford Bridge.

Le Saux was married to a woman, but he had received numerous homophobic insults as a result of his university studies, museum visits, and Guardian reading.

Fowler bent over in front of Le Saux and pointed to his backside as he prepared to take a free kick.

Many people thought the incident was nothing more than harmless fun at the time.

We tell ourselves that progress has been made since then, and in some ways it has, but we’re still waiting for an English or Scottish professional footballer to come out.

A positive development is Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign, in which clubs wear rainbow-colored laces to show solidarity with LGBTQ(plus) players and fans.

Unfortunately, some of the responses when clubs tweet about it show that football’s dinosaurs are still alive and well.

That’s why hearing Graeme Souness talk about his Pride parade experience and declare himself an LGBTQ(plus) ally was a pleasant surprise.

I’ve previously chastised the former Rangers and Liverpool midfielder for appearing old-fashioned, so I was genuinely surprised to hear him speak so openly and intelligently about the need for football to become a more accepting environment for LGBTQ(plus) players.

“I think football, the PFA, and the Premier League all have to look in the mirror and ask why no one has ever come,” Souness said on Sky Sports yesterday.

