Graeme Swann’s final Ashes performance prompted him to retire – but the England spinner’s performance today was even worse.

After a dispiriting second day of the Ashes series, England had a lot to think about, but spinner Jack Leach's performance was perhaps the most concerning.

After a dispiriting second day of the Ashes series, England had a lot to think about, but spinner Jack Leach’s performance was perhaps the most concerning.

The tourists needed Leach to step up and be a reliable foil for the four faster bowlers in the strength-sapping Queensland heat after opting out of picking five seamers for this opening Test.

Instead, Australia’s batsmen mauled him, with the left-arm spinner’s 11 overs yielding a whopping 95 runs.

The Australian strategy was to clearly hit Leach out of the attack, and it paid off handsomely as David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne teed off against the Somerset slow bowler shortly before lunch.

Leach was taken for seven fours and five sixes in total for the rest of the day, continuing the theme.

England needed their spinner to tie up an end with a seamer out after Ben Stokes injured his knee sliding in the field during the morning session.

It’s a thankless job being an England spinner in Australia.

Moeen Ali learned this on the previous tour here in 2017-18, when he took just five wickets at an average of 115 in five Tests.

Graeme Swann’s ignominious performance during the 2013-14 Ashes tour, in which he was ruthlessly taken apart by the Australians, prompted England’s greatest modern-day spinner to retire from cricket after only three Tests.

However, what Leach served up at the Gabba – which resulted in a prohibitive economy rate of 8.63 – was far worse than anything Moeen or Swann had seen.

Indeed, he’s virtually unselectable for the rest of the series, barring a miraculous performance in Australia’s second innings (assuming they have to bat again).

You have to feel bad for the 30-year-old, who has been forced into an impossible situation by being asked to play his first Test in nine months on the grandest and most punishing stage of all.

Captain Joe Root clearly does not trust Leach, as he did not select him for any of the six home Tests last summer.

