Graham Harrell, a former college football star, has landed a new coaching position.

Graham Harrell, a former college football star and most recently the offensive coordinator at USC, has accepted a new coaching position.

It was expected that Lincoln Riley would not keep Harrell on his new USC staff.

However, the offensive-minded coach didn’t have to wait long to find a new position.

Next season, Harrell will be West Virginia’s offensive coordinator.

On Monday afternoon, the Mountaineers announced the hire.

“I’ve followed Graham’s playing and coaching careers for a long time, and there’s no doubt he’s a talented coach with a bright future,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said on the team’s website.

“As a play caller, he has a proven track record of success, has done an outstanding job of developing quarterbacks, and is a proven winner.”

His personality, competitiveness, and positive energy are ideal for our program.

He has coached in the Power 5 and is well-versed in the Big 12.

I’m sure he’s excited to get started and meet our staff and players.”

Former College Football Star Graham Harrell Lands New Coaching Job

