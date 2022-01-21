Graham Potter, the manager of Brighton, will miss the game against Leicester after testing positive for coronavirus after a ‘rough night.’

GRAHAM POTTER will miss Brighton’s match against Leicester City due to a positive Covid test.

After exhibiting symptoms last night, the Seagulls boss – who has been linked with the Everton job – underwent a test this morning.

His test for the coronavirus, which he took after a “rough night,” came back positive.

Potter, who is currently self-isolating at home, did not attend the pre-game press conference on Friday.

The press conference was led by assistant manager Billy Reid, who will also lead the team at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

“We’re not sure how that will work yet,” he said, “but I will certainly be connected to him at home.”

“Graham had a bad night the night before and tested positive this morning, so he didn’t go to training.”

“I worked as a manager for eight years in Scotland, so I know what to expect.”

“We’ll try to keep things as normal as possible,” says the narrator.

MORE SUBSCRIBERS