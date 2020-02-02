Graham Potter to take charge of Brighton’s clash with West Ham despite death of father on Thursday

Brighton boss Graham Potter will be on the touchline for Saturday’s relegation six-pointer against West Ham, despite the death of his father.

Potter was informed of the tragic news on Thursday ahead of his pre-match press conference at the club’s training ground.

Instead of postponing or having an assistant step in, he still conducted his customary media duties, discussing what an important game it is against the Hammers at the London Stadium.

Potter, who was close to his father, also lost his mother in the summer. He flew home from their pre-season training camp in Austria to attend her funeral before rejoining his squad.

The 44-year-old former head coach of Ostersund and Swansea continued to work yesterday as Brighton saw out transfer deadline day.

Saturday’s trip to West Ham kickstarts a significant run of fixtures for the South Coast club, as they also face Watford, Sheffield United then Crystal Palace in February. The struggling Seagulls have won only one of their last nine league games.