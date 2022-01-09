Graham Thorpe instilled some fight into England’s batters in the fourth Ashes Test – it was a good audition

The draw in Sydney speaks highly of assistant coach Graham Thorpe, but not so much of Chris Silverwood, who was away with Covid.

Call a halt to the root-and-branch investigation into English cricket.

Perhaps all Joe Root’s team needed to prepare for the Ashes series was some meaningful practice in Australian conditions?

In this fourth Test in Sydney, England was still outclassed and outmatched, but they showed some grit and, more importantly, savvy in dealing with Australia’s attack in these conditions.

With the series already lost in Melbourne, the tourists can only take solace in this hard-fought tie.

Yet there was a sense of what could have been if they had a proper warm-up for this series instead of arriving in Brisbane six weeks ago after two weeks of quarantine and two rain-soaked warm-up matches in which only two days of cricket were played.

Ben Stokes, who hadn’t played Test cricket in nine months before the Gabba, finally looked like the batsman we’ve all come to love during this Test, despite suffering from a side strain.

Jonny Bairstow, England’s first century maker in this series, chewed up 105 crucial deliveries on the final day, and Zak Crawley, whose 77 lit up the morning session, were both in good form.

Both were only called into England’s team when they were 2-0 down in Melbourne, but after one Test, they were displaying the form that suggested they should have been in the starting XI from the start.

However, having been denied adequate preparation prior to the series in order to settle on their best batting line-up, England rushed both into the game too late.

The fact that this team showed such courage and character in Sydney speaks highly of assistant coach Graham Thorpe and less so of head coach Chris Silverwood, who was absent due to his isolation with Covid.

Despite their recent setbacks, the team seemed happier and more united without Silverwood.

Thorpe, a 100-cap Test veteran who mastered Australian conditions during his career, has instilled a sense of purpose and confidence in the batters in particular.

The 52-year-old is expected to take over as Middlesex’s new coach.

Despite this, he gave a strong audition for the top job with England this week.

