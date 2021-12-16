Graham’s 61-footer gives the Pelicans a 113-110 victory over the Thunder.

The Pelicans win 113-110 against the Thunder thanks to Graham’s 61-footer.

In the last quarter-century of NBA history, he makes the longest game-winning buzzer-beater.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Late Wednesday, Devonte’ Graham’s 61-foot buzzer shot helped the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-110.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a deep 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left to tie the game 110-110, but Devonte’ Graham’s 3-quarter-court buzzer-beater gave the Pelicans the win.

It was the longest buzzer-beater in a quarter-century.

For the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram had 34 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points, with 17 points each from Kenrich Williams and Josh Giddey.

For the losing team, Mike Muscala added 16 points.

The Pelicans are 9-9 in their last 30 games, while the Thunder are 8-19.

Reaves, a rookie for the Lakers, hits a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the game against the Mavericks.

With 0.9 seconds left in overtime, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Austin Reaves hit a 3-pointer to give his team a 107-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Anthony Davis had his sixth double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while LeBron James had 24 points and Russell Westbrook had 23.

For the Mavericks, Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and Kristaps Porzingis had 23 points and 12 rebounds.

The Mavericks, who had just suffered their 14th loss of the season, were without All-Star guard Luka Doncic due to an ankle injury.

The Lakers improved to a 16-13 win-loss record with the victory.

The Orlando Magic defeated the Atlanta Hawks 99-111.

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Houston Rockets 124-89.

96-101 in favor of the 76ers over the Heat.

104-107 (overtime) – Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Indiana Pacers 114-99 Milwaukee Bucks

110-113 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

115-131 in favor of the San Antonio Spurs over the Charlotte Hornets.

107-124 Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

119-105 in favor of the Sacramento Kings over the Washington Wizards.

103-113 Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

124-103 Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers