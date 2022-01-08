Granada and Barcelona play to a 1-1 draw.

Barca loses the lead in the final two minutes as Granada earns a point.

ANKARA (Turkey)

FC Barcelona drew 1-1 with Granada CF on Saturday, with the match decided in the final two minutes of the week 20 La Liga match.

Luuk De Jong’s goal in the 57th minute gave Barcelona the lead, but the Catalan giants were unable to maintain the advantage.

Antonio Puertas of Granada equalized in the 89th minute at Los Carmenes, Granada.

The 79th-minute red card for Barcelona’s Pablo Martina Paez Gavi did not help his team.

In their last ten La Liga appearances, the team has only lost one match, while Granada has gone undefeated in seven games.

With 32 points, Barca is in sixth place in La Liga, while Granada is in 12th place with 24 points.

Results from Saturday:

RCD Mallorca defeats Levante UD 2-0.

Real Sociedad defeats RC Celta 1-0.

FC Barcelona vs. Granada CF: 1-1 draw

Real Madrid 4-1 Valencia CF