Granit Xhaka, an Arsenal midfielder, has been dubbed the “No. 1 Roma transfer target” by Jose Mourinho, who is a big fan of the Swiss international.

According to reports, GRANAT XHAKA is Roma’s top summer transfer target.

Last summer, the Arsenal midfielder was heavily linked with a move to the Serie A giants.

However, after a £15 million transfer fell through, he was forced to stay at the Emirates.

However, Jose Mourinho, the Roma manager, is a huge fan of the 98-cap Swiss international, telling him to ‘get the jab and be safe’ just hours before he tested positive for coronavirus in September.

On his wish list, Xhaka is thought to be the “first name.”

Mourinho and Roma, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, will return for him at the end of the season.

Despite the fact that Xhaka signed a new contract with the Gunners in August that will keep him at the club until 2024, this is still the case.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach player had a difficult start to the season.

He was chastised for his egregious red card against Manchester City, and then he suffered a serious knee injury in the North London derby.

Xhaka, on the other hand, quickly regained his fitness and was in excellent form before being sidelined again due to a positive Covid test.

Since his arrival in 2016, he has 13 goals in 232 appearances.

Mourinho has already signed Ainsley Maitland-Niles on a season-long loan deal.

As a result, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is down to one fit central midfielder in Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are representing Egypt and Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations, respectively.

Charlie Patino, who played in the FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest, could make his third senior appearance in the Carabao Cup against Liverpool on Thursday.

