Granit Xhaka, an Arsenal midfielder, is the subject of a betting investigation because of a yellow card he received.

A YELLOW card given to Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has sparked a betting investigation.

The 29-year-old midfielder was sent off in the 88th minute of a Premier League match for timewasting.

According to the FA, bookmakers have alerted them to suspicious betting patterns surrounding the incident, and they will investigate.

There isn’t a single player under investigation.

During Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Leeds on December 18, referee Andre Marriner cautioned Xhaka for delaying taking a free-kick.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and the referee both urged Xhaka to take the free-kick in a video that has gone viral.

After a punter bet £65,000 on him being booked in the game and won a £250,000 payout, bookies were alerted.

“This bet was flagged to all bookmakers because it was so big and it paid out,” a betting source said.

The investigation is focusing on the bet rather than Xhaka’s actions — being carded is not unusual for him.”

After receiving a red card against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, the Swiss international will miss today’s Premier League clash with Burnley.

In 171 Premier League appearances, he has received 46 yellow cards and four red cards.

Arsenal has remained silent on the situation.

