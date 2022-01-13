Granit Xhaka is sent off against Liverpool for a reckless waist-high challenge on Diogo Jota.

Granit Xhaka is sent off against Liverpool after a reckless waist-high challenge on Diogo Jota.

After being sent off for a waist-high challenge on Diogo Jota, GRANIT XHAKA once again proved his recklessness.

For 65 minutes of their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg at Anfield, the Swiss midfielder reduced Arsenal to ten men.

CARD IN RED!

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal is sent off for a reckless last-man challenge on Diogo Jota of Liverpool pic.twitter.comn71xpYPzRW

Following a cross-field pass from left-back Andrew Robertson, Xhaka took Jota out.

Before Xhaka’s ill-advised tackle, Robertson’s pass put Liverpool forward in on goal.

He ended up kicking Jota in the stomach and was immediately chastised for denying Jota the chance to score.

It’s Xhaka’s fifth red card for Arsenal, with the other four coming in the Premier League.

In Arsenal’s 5-0 thrashing of champions Manchester City, he was last sent for an early shower.

Since his Premier League debut for Arsenal in 2016, Xhaka has received four red cards, the most of any player.

