Granit Xhaka was almost loaned out to Stoke City after a poor start at Gladbach.

After a disastrous start to life at Borussia Monchengladbach, Max Eberl, director of sport at Xhaka’s former club, claims the Swiss midfielder was close to a loan move to the Potters.

During his first 18 months at Gladbach, the 29-year-old struggled to adjust to the Bundesliga’s pace and power.

And after agreeing to join Stoke on loan in the 2014 winter window, he was ready to call it a day.

However, Eberl claims he talked Xhaka out of joining Mark Hughes’ side, warning the midfielder that if he went to the bet365 Stadium, he would never get a big club.

Xhaka chose to remain in Germany and had a far more productive two-and-a-half years there.

In the summer of 2016, he was able to secure a £35 million move to Arsenal.

And, according to Eberl, Xhaka’s decision to reject Stoke City was the best decision he’s ever made in his career.

“Granit’s career in the first 18 months at Gladbach did not run [as smoothly]as sliced bread,” Eberl told the Rheinische Post.

“He was about to be loaned to Stoke, and I told him, ‘If you go to Stoke now, you’ll never end up at a big club – but you could.'”

Xhaka is in his fifth season with the Gunners.

He’s won the FA Cup and the Community Shield on two occasions.

He’s also a League Cup and Europa League finalist who came up short.