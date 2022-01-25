Grant McCann was fired by Hull City just seven months after leading the club to the League One title, with the Tigers currently ranked 19th in the Championship.

Grant McCann was sacked by Hull City just seven months after leading the club to the League One title. The Tigers are currently 19th in the Championship.

After sacking manager Grant McCann, new Hull owner Acun Ilcal says the club is about to embark on an “incredibly exciting time.”

The Tigers issued a statement confirming McCann’s departure, as well as that of his No. 2 Cliff Byrne, who led them to the League One championship last season.

McCann, 41, took over at Hull in June 2019 after a year as manager of Doncaster Rovers.

The Tigers won the third-tier title for the first time in 55 years last season, but they are currently 19th in the Championship after an inconsistent campaign.

The Tigers were taken over by Turkish businessman and media personality Ilcal, 52, last week.

“Grant has done an outstanding job for this football club in difficult circumstances, particularly during the takeover process, for which I express my heartfelt gratitude,” he said.

“These issues are never simple and are frequently drawn out.

“Throughout the process, Grant has remained professional and fully focused on the team, and he will always be a Tigers friend.”

“Whatever his next challenge is, I’m confident he’ll succeed.”

Ilcal felt it was time for a change after McCann won 53 of his 136 games in charge at the MKM Stadium, including their last two games.

“Now is the time for change and for me to begin building, in what I believe will be an incredibly exciting time for the club,” he added.

“I have a philosophy and a conviction that our project should begin as we intend to finish it, which includes assembling my team.”

After two good wins, the timing may appear odd, but I wouldn’t be fair or honest if I waited for a defeat to change managers.”

Former Georgia manager Shota Arveladze, who is currently unattached, has been linked to the position, according to Ilcal.