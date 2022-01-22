Grayson Allen has enraged fans following the news of Alex Caruso’s injury.

Grayson Allen’s fans are enraged after learning of Alex Caruso’s injury.

Due to a hard foul on Friday night, Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen was ejected.

Unfortunately, Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso was injured as a result of that dangerous play.

The latest medical results for Caruso revealed a fractured right wrist, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

He’ll probably need surgery, but no decision has been made yet.

This is a particularly difficult setback for Caruso, who had hoped to avoid a major injury on Friday night.

“It’s kind of bulls—,” Caruso said after the game in his postgame press conference, according to ESPN’s Jamal Collier.

I’m not sure there’s anything else you can do about it.

I’m just relieved that I didn’t suffer any major and potentially life-threatening injuries right away.”

Of course, NBA fans are furious with Allen at the moment.

They believe he should face disciplinary action for his Flagrant 2 violation.

Here are some NBA reactions:

Fans Are Furious With Grayson Allen After Alex Caruso Injury News

