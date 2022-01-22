Grayson Allen was ejected from the game after making a dangerous play against the refs.

Grayson Allen was ejected from the game after a dangerous play vs.
Grayson Allen, a guard for the Milwaukee Bucks, has made a few questionable decisions throughout his career.
He had a hard foul on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso on Friday night that could have resulted in a life-threatening injury.
Allen hooked Caruso’s right arm as he went up for a layup in the third quarter, sending him crashing to the hardwood.
After the game, Caruso had to have X-rays done on his wrist.
Fortunately, the results were negative.
Allen received a Flagrant 2 foul from the officials.
It was the 2021-22 season’s first flagrant foul.
Grayson Allen Ejected After Dangerous Play vs. Bulls
