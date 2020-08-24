Grealish told to snub Man Utd amid transfer rumours

Jack Grealish has been told to remain in the West Midlands rather than sign for Man Utd by Villa legend Tony Daley.

The Villa captain has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to improve his midfield options.

It’s thought that the Englishman would link up well with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay in the Red Devils’ midfield.

However, the signing has still not been confirmed. Club legend Tony Daley believes this is good news for Grealish, as he should prioritise an England place.

He told the Daily Star: “If Jack goes, he’ll have everyone’s blessing here at Villa because of what he’s just done for the club.

“But if he’s been picked for England already, he might think he’s better off staying with Villa, where he’s settled and plays every week.

“The Euros are coming up next summer – and Jack needs to be playing to stay in Southgate’s plans.”

Grealish has emerged as Villa’s talisman in recent seasons. He scored eight and assisted six as the club narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship this campaign.

The 24-year-old put on some impressive displays during the season and is a certified fan favourite at Villa Park.

However, a transfer to Man Utd could jeopardise his place in the England squad.

If he did move, Grealish would have to compete with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood for a first team spot. This might reduce his playing time in the Premier League and rule him out of a place in England’s Euro 2021 squad.

Daley believes that Grealish warrants a spot in the England squad if he stays at Villa: “It seems England will have a bigger squad than normal next week. That means Jack must get in, surely? I believe he’s done enough to be picked in this squad.

“He’s shown what a talent he is at Villa – and he’ll go up another level with the national team, with even better players alongside him.”

Grealish could be in line for his first England cap when Gareth Southgate names his team for the Nations League next month.