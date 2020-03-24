Great Britain Is Not About To Send Athletes To Games NOW

Britain is thinking about not sending athletes to the Tokyo Olympics either when the event takes place next summer. The British Olympic Committee (BOA) questions, among other things, how athletes can prepare well during the corona crisis.

“If the virus continues to develop in line with government expectations, it is out of the question that we will send a team,” BOA chairman Hugh Robertson told Monday Sky Sports.

“First of all, I don’t see any opportunity to get our athletes well prepared at the start. The training facilities are closed across the country, so there is no way they can make the preparations they need.”

In addition, Robertson doubts whether organizing the Olympic Games is appropriate at this time. “We don’t see any opportunity to continue the Games at this time and I expect to join Canada in the near future.”

Should Britain decide not to delegate athletes, the country will follow the example of Canada. The North American country announced on Sunday that it would leave all athletes at home if the Games continue next summer.

German Olympic Committee urges postponement

Earlier on Sunday, it became clear that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is giving itself four weeks to decide whether or not to continue the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The German Olympic Committee (DOSB) had hoped for a clearer position from the IOC and also calls for the Games to be postponed by one year. “It would have been a very valuable signal to give up the planned deadline based on the current world situation,” said DOSB chairman Alfons Hörmann.

Mike Ryan, WHO health emergency expert, expects a decision to be made soon. “We are confident that the Japanese government and the IOC will not allow the Olympic Games to continue if athletes and spectators are at risk,” said Ryan.

