Greece is pushing back migrants on the Turkish border

KASTANIES, Greece (Reuters) – The Greek police fired tear gas to push back hundreds of migrants who gathered on the Turkish border on Saturday when a crisis over Syria came to the doorstep of the European Union.

Greece, which has strained relations with its neighbor Turkey at its prime and was a main gateway for hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers in 2015 and 2016, described the situation as a “rush” and said it would keep migrants away.

“Greece faced an organized, mass and illegal attempt to violate its borders yesterday and has stood up to it,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.

“The government will do everything to protect its borders,” added that border police would be strengthened.

Ankara said on Thursday that there will no longer be hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers after an airstrike on the war-torn Idlib in Syria killed 33 Turkish soldiers.

Convoys of people towards the Greek land and sea borders appeared almost immediately.

“This has nothing to do with Idlib,” said Petsas, adding that the Greek authorities had prevented 4,000 people from trying to cross the border in the past 24 hours.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that around 18,000 migrants crossed the borders from Turkey to Europe. When he spoke in Istanbul, he did not immediately provide evidence of the number, but said it would increase.

Bulgaria, which also has a border with Turkey, said it saw no inflows of migrants.

“There’s nothing else on our border than a year or two or three years ago,” Prime Minister Poyko Borissov told reporters.

“TITANIAN EFFORT”

A Reuters witness said there were about 500 people in the buffer zone between the Greek and Turkish border posts and hundreds more on the Turkish side at the Pazarkule border gate.

Overnight, demonstrators threw burning pieces of wood at the police, amateur footage taken by a local police officer and seen by Reuters. The police fired tear gas to hold people back.

An estimated 3,000 people had gathered in Kastanies on the Turkish side of the border, a Greek government official said. Kastanies is just over 900 km northeast of Athens.

“We are making great efforts to keep our borders closed to such migratory flows,” Panagiotis Harelas, head of the region’s border guards, told reporters and showed empty gas canisters that were flung by the Turkish side. They had Turkish writing on them.

In 2015, almost a million refugees and migrants traveled from Turkey to the Greek islands and triggered an immigration crisis in Europe. However, this route was almost closed after the European Union and Ankara agreed to stop the flow in March 2016.

FLOW LIMIT

Greece has a long river border with Turkey and is a well-known permeable route for asylum seekers.

The Reuters video showed dozens of people climbing at the same time, and some threw their bags over a 3-meter fence that was covered with barbed wire all along the Greek border in the Turkish province of Edirne.

A group of Afghans with young children waded across fast-flowing Evros waters and fled to a small chapel. They went to Greece on Friday morning.

“Today is good,” said Shir Agha, 30, in broken English. “Before Erdogan people, police problem,” he said. Her shoes were baked in mud. It had rained heavily the night before and the temperatures in the early morning were almost freezing cold.

Greece announced on Thursday that it would tighten border controls to prevent the coronavirus from reaching its Aegean islands, where thousands of migrants live in poor conditions.

A Syrian who did not give his name said that they had been in the border area for two days and needed food.

“We have been here for two days. We have no food, look at these children,” he said.

