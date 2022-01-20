Green Bay’s George Kittle expresses his thoughts on the weather.

This weekend, the San Francisco 49ers will travel to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to face the Packers in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs.

San Francisco will have to be prepared for the elements come kickoff, with a low of two degrees predicted for Saturday night.

Fortunately for the Niners, one of the team’s leaders appears to be looking forward to getting out on the field in the frigid weather.

George Kittle, a tight end, sounded almost giddy about the prospect of playing in the bitter cold this weekend.

According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, during his press conference on Wednesday, the 49ers star kept repeating how “very fun” it is to play games in sub-zero temperatures.

George Kittle Makes His Opinion On Green Bay Weather Very Clear

George Kittle Makes His Opinion On Green Bay Weather Very Clear