Green light for resumption of the Bundesliga on 15 May

The return of the Bundesliga is confirmed. Germany authorizes from May 15 the resumption in camera of its championship.

He had been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chancellor Angela Merkel formalized it on Wednesday afternoon.

Germany will therefore be the first major European championship to resume competition. France has drawn a line under the end of the season last week and England, Spain and Italy hope, at best, to resume in June.

The decision to revive the Bundesliga was endorsed during a video conference between the Chancellor and the heads of regional governments. These have the final say in authorizing sporting events. “The resumption of competitions must be preceded by a quarantine of two weeks, if necessary in the form of training camps,” said a draft agreement obtained by AFP.

The resumption will take place on Friday May 15, and the German League (DFL) hopes that the season can end on June 30. The DFL has long advocated for this recovery, which is vital for the economic survival of a sector which employs 56,000 people in Germany.

It presented to the public authorities a draconian health protocol, based on the multiplication of tests for detection of the coronavirus, which would make it possible to relaunch competition at lower risks. Health Minister Jens Spahn says the protocol “is consistent and can even serve as a model for other sports”.

If the last nine days of the Bundesliga (first and second division) can be disputed, the German clubs will recover 300 million euros of TV rights, enough to mop up their losses, while more than a dozen clubs out of 36 ( first and second division) are on the verge of bankruptcy, according to the German press.

The DFL convened a general meeting for video conference for Thursday. Representatives from the 36 clubs, most of which have already returned to training, will need to finalize the recovery plan. In the standings, Bayern Munich led the break after 25 days, four points ahead of Dortmund, and can aim for their 8th consecutive championship title.

The health plan of the German League is based above all on tests for the detection of coronavirus. Anyone taking part in training sessions or matches will be subject to it at least once a week, and necessarily the day before the matches.

“Quarantine” for “positive” cases

On Monday, the DFL announced that ten people out of the 1724 tested in the 36 first and second division clubs were positive. Among the elite, Cologne reported last week three cases (two players and a physical trainer) and two relate to Mönchengladbach (a player and a physiotherapist), according to the regional daily Rheinische Post.

The “positive” cases will be quarantined, but the rest of the group will not necessarily be. The final decision on the isolation measures, however, is not the responsibility of the clubs, but of the local health offices, which depend on regional powers. For the time being, the rule in Germany is that anyone who has been in close contact with a “positive” case observes isolation for 14 days.

For matches, 300 people will be authorized, and areas created to avoid contact as much as possible: “lawn” area, “grandstands” area and “outdoor” area. For players, handshakes and group photos will be prohibited. Substitutes will occupy only one seat out of two on the bench. The catalog of hygiene and prevention measures does not stop there, and covers training, travel and accommodation.



ats, dpa

