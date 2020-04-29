Green light for Super League

freshfocus 1/8 Clarity for football in Switzerland! The Federal Council gives the green light for ghost games from June.

Dear football fans, the wait is over! The Federal Council loosened the measures in sports and allowed the games to be closed to the public from June 8th. In addition, training sessions with more than five people may take place in competitive sports. So the Super League can go again! It remains to be seen whether the league will also give the green light.

One thing is certain: For the time being, fans should be content with ghost games. The Federal Council has decided that large events with more than 1,000 people will remain prohibited until the end of August.

Popular sports may train in small groups

There is also a decision in popular sports: From May 11, small groups with a maximum of five people can train again. Without physical contact and in compliance with the hygiene and distance rules. But also in the amateur area it is still pending whether the association wants to continue the season or whether it will be canceled.

In the late afternoon, Federal Councilor Viola Amherd specified the rules for sport from May 11th. “In the interest of public health, the Federal Council wants to allow the easing in sport quickly,” said Amherd. Hobby athletes – from all sports – can then train again in both individual and team sports. Protection concepts and compliance with hygiene measures are required.

In mass sports, however, training is only allowed in small groups with a maximum of five people and without physical contact and in compliance with the hygiene and distance rules. “Every provider must have their own protection concept,” says Amherd. “The same applies to the operation of sports facilities.”

Definitive decision on May 27th

In competitive sports, teams of over five people can train together. «The restrictions are less strict in competitive sports. The protective measures can be guaranteed more easily there, »says Amherd. “This applies, for example, to athletes who are in a national squad. Or for team sports with mostly professional game operations. »

Until June 8, only training sessions are planned, competitions are not allowed. After that, it is planned to admit them again – but to the exclusion of the public. The development of the pandemic is always followed. Amherd: “The Federal Council will definitely make this decision on May 27th.”

The sports minister continued: “If there are questions about implementation and the necessary protection concepts, local clubs can contact their respective umbrella organizations. It is organized in such a way that it can provide information. »

Because of the corona virus, all youth and sports activities are currently canceled. “This means the clubs lack important income,” said Amherd. «We want to give these clubs additional support and compensate them for the losses at the end of the year. If necessary, I will commission the corresponding legal adjustments. »

For sports in the bathroom, not for the Sünnele

Mountain guides can go back to work, says Viola Amherd. And the Badis? It is the same for all sports: if there is a protection concept, the opening is possible. Amherd emphasizes, however, that it is up to the cantons or communes to allow opening. The general rule is: “You can go to the bath to do sports,” says Amherd. “But not to meet friends and get a tan.”

Swing in summer?

Another question concerns the sport of rocking: Do the rockers have to hang up their pants by 2021? “It would be nice to be able to swing again in the summer,” replies Amherd. That depends entirely on the further development of the pandemic.

Swiss Olympic is happy about “positive prospects”

In a message, Swiss Olympic boss Jürg Stahl is pleased with the “positive prospects”: “With the decision, the Federal Council shows the great importance it attaches to sport for the physical as well as the mental health of the people in our country and for them as well Economy attaches. This gives the athletes in our country a very pleasant prospect. » And further: “As the umbrella organization for Swiss sport, Swiss Olympic will assume its responsibility and, together with the member associations, ensure that organized sport is gradually and gradually returned to normal.”

A certain degree of planning certainty had been created for leagues (in particular professional leagues), associations, organizers of large events and top athletes for major events. But that doesn’t change the fact that events without an audience are not a huge challenge. Stahl: “The spectators are a lifeblood of sport – from an emotional and also a financial point of view. Without contributions from the public, the liquidity of many clubs is in question. » Swiss Olympic will therefore work together with those directly affected to ensure that their special situation is duly taken into account.