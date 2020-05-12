Green light to untangle the Premier League

A certainty was drawn from the meeting that was destined to mark the future of the most powerful league in the world: the ball will roll again. The decision is subject to the progress of the Covid-19, of course, but what matters today is that yesterday the twenty clubs that make up the Premier League ended the videoconference through which they met with the explicit agreement to play the 92 appointments that the calendar had marked as pending.

This was greatly influenced by the intervention of the FA, which from the first moment asserted its influence when determining what happens with the category changes to clarify that the season was going to end with all the consequences. It was the incentive for the three clubs in the queue, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich, to abandon the idea of ​​refusing to play the remainder of the campaign if it is to be done on neutral fields, a requirement imposed by the British authorities.

The contracts, extended

Once the most convoluted knot in the discussion was resolved, another one was approached that will determine how long it will take to know the date of return from the competition: if it is played while maintaining the localities or if the plan to develop the final stretch of the championship in fields is accepted neutrals with favorable conditions to guarantee a security environment against the coronavirus, such as Old Traffod, Etihad, the Olympic in London or Wembley. For now, the president of the Premier, Richard Masters, announced yesterday that the league is working to convince the Government that it is possible to allow each team to act as a local when appropriate, in what is clearly an ode to the responsibility of the fans, whose possible meetings around the stadiums distort the Police’s gesture. In one way or another, June 12 seems to be the date set for the return. Another issue resolved yesterday was that of contracts ending on June 30, a situation that affects a fifth of the Premier’s players, and which will be extended until the last day.

Hours earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had given the green light to the return of competitive sport from June 1, as long as the data on dead and infected follow the expected line – also those that throw the tests at the clubs. : Brighton, for example, has registered three positives. The measure is part of the second phase of the particular de-escalation plan in the Islands, where professional football is framed in the same scenario as the gradual reopening of schools, which highlights important differences with the way of proceeding in other countries, case from Spain. Even more so when the hairdressers will not be able to reopen until the third, scheduled for July.

Promotions

Where both countries do coincide is in the resounding “no” to the return of fans to the stadiums. Johnson himself applied to British football the pattern that has been mediating throughout the world: you will only hear the “tac tac” of the ball traveling from foot to foot until there is no vaccine, something that compromises the return to old normal for next season. The leader of the country with the most deaths in Europe, above 32,000, went one step further, stating that the vaccine may “never come”, which would mean, following the premier’s speech, the imposition in perpetuity of the restrictions social and economic.

Meanwhile, and as the future still looks gray enough to begin to get anything clear from all this, what urged the twenty Premier clubs was to agree to a resumption that would save the millionaire that a cancellation could have cost. The amount was practically going up to a trillion euros.

There was also an important sport booty at stake. In addition to the declines, on the table was the elusive Liverpool crown, two times from registering its initials and at times fearful of seeing how a cancellation left the network fans one more year without the title of their wakefulness. With how to distribute the places that give access to the Champions League and the Europa League there was another important problem, UEFA was nervous to see how the decision was extended with no solution in sight and with May 25 as the limit to have a decision in the office from Aleksander Ceferin. The ball will decide, the only one that will move normally in the next football. .