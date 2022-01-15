Greg Norman is Chris Evert’s husband, but who is he?

In the world of golf, GREG Norman has established himself as a legend.

His business acumen, on the other hand, has made him one of the world’s most successful athletes-turned-entrepreneurs.

Gregory John Norman (also known as Greg Norman) was born in Queensland, Australia, on February 10, 1955.

Greg, also known as The Great White Shark, is a retired professional golfer who started playing in 1975.

During his rookie year, he won his first professional tournament in 1976 and then went on to win his first European victory in Scotland at the 1977 Martini International.

He went on to win a total of 91 professional tournaments, including 20 PGA Tour events and 71 internationals.

In 1986 and 1993, he was also the British Open champion.

He once held the world number one golfer ranking for 331 weeks during his career.

He was finally inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001 as a result of his achievements.

Greg Norman’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)400 million as of January 2022.

Greg is known as a serial entrepreneur in addition to his earnings from his professional golfing career.

He is well-known as one of the most successful athletes-turned-businessmen, having amassed his fortune through a variety of ventures.

His Shark brand, which produces sportswear, golf equipment, and wine, has provided him with a comfortable lifestyle.

He is also known for his work in golf course design, private equity, and real estate.

He is the chairman and CEO of the Greg Norman Company, which encompasses all of his businesses.

On June 28, 2008, in the Bahamas, Greg Norman and Chris Evert married.

Chris’ net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)16 million at the age of 67.

The three-time married former American world number one has three children.

From 1979 to 1987, she was married to John Lloyd.

From 1988 to 2006, she was married to Andy Mill.

Between 2008 and 2009, she was married to Andy Mill.

