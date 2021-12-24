Trending
Greg Olsen’s Performance During The 49ers-Titans Game Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL

By on Sports

During games, color commentator Greg Olsen, a former NFL tight end, has quickly become a fan favorite.

The NFL world was buzzing after his performance in yesterday’s 49ers-Titans game.

Olsen was on the call for Thursday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tennessee Titans on NFL Network.

The game wasn’t particularly exciting, but Olsen’s knowledge and enthusiasm for it were.

Fans and analysts alike were blown away by Olsen’s depth of knowledge about the game.

People have been buzzing about him since last night because of this, as well as the fact that he is new to the job.

Thousands of people have expressed their admiration for Olsen by liking and sharing his work.

And there were only a few who were adamantly opposed to the former Pro Bowl tight end:

