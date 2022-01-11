Greg Zuerlein: John Fassel Sends a Clear Message

Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel is unconcerned about kicker Greg Zuerlein’s health.

Zuerlein has struggled this season, missing his 12th kick against the Eagles on Saturday.

As they were both in Los Angeles before coming to Dallas, Fassel has seen Zuerlein struggle on multiple occasions throughout his career.

Fassel told the media that the problem is “just psychological,” and that he has a plan to help him prepare for the playoff game against the 49ers.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, “there might come a time where he doesn’t get it back.”

“However, this isn’t the time.

I adore Greg and believe in him, but I’m not endorsing him solely on the basis of my personal experience over the last ten years.

Because we are in the production business, things will change if we stop producing, but I have complete faith in Greg.

I do, and if I’m wrong, I’ll admit it.

But I’m confident that I’ll be proven correct.

“I guess we’ll have to wait and see.”

Dallas will be looking to win its first playoff game since 2018, and Zuerlein will play a key role in that effort.

The game will start at 4:30 p.m. in Dallas.

Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET

