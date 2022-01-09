Gregg Popovich on DeMar DeRozan’s Season

DeMar DeRozan left the San Antonio Spurs for the Chicago Bulls in the offseason of 2021.

It turned out to be a wise decision on his part.

Up until now in the 2021-22 season, DeRozan has been a legitimate MVP candidate, averaging 26.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Despite the fact that DeRozan put up respectable numbers during his time with the Spurs, he has never looked as good as he does now.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon about DeRozan’s MVP-caliber season with the Bulls.

DeRozan left a lasting impression on Popovich.

Popovich told reporters, “It doesn’t surprise me one iota.”

“As you well know, he’s a fantastic guy and a fantastic teammate.

He’s good at what he does and he’s brought that to Chicago.”

Gregg Popovich Reacts To DeMar DeRozan’s Play This Season

