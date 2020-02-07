Gregor Townsend pleads for calm heads from Scotland against England

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has warned his players not to let their emotions get the better of them in Saturday’s Calcutta Cup showdown.

Scotland centre Sam Johnson claimed nobody liked England while their back row forward Lewis Ludlum retaliated by claiming the match at Murrayfield was ‘going to be a war.’

Add into the mix England head coach Eddie Jones winding up Scotland by claiming they are a ‘niggly team’ and the fuse has well and truly been lit.

Townsend admitted his performances as a player against England suffered because he went into the games too pumped up.

The Scotland head coach has been telling his players in private meetings this week to do as he says, not do as he did, and said he didn’t mind the noise coming from the England camp claiming it is all ‘part of the fun and spice’ of the build-up.

‘It’s important our players are ready for the physical battle but are in control,’ Townsend said. ‘In control of their discipline first of all but if they have that fire inside of them and they put it into tackles then great, that’s what we want to see.

‘I didn’t handle things too well because I lost 9 times out of 10 against England and I used to get too pumped up,’ he said of his playing career. ‘I was brought up watching Scotland in 1990 and at the same time, I was playing for Scotland under 18 against England under 18 and I was far too pumped up.

‘You have to stay within the system, you have to transfer what you’ve worked on during the week onto the pitch, but you’ve got to have the fire in there to hit hard when you do hit.’

Townsend has made just the one change to the Scotland starting team that lost to Ireland in Dublin last weekend with Magnus Bradbury taking over at number eight from Nick Haining who drops to the bench.