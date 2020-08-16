Guardiola hints at squad selection mistakes after Man City bow out

Pep Guardiola hinted his team selection wasn’t quite right after admitting Man City struggled to contend with Lyon during the first half.

Lyon upset the odds to dump Man City out at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League via a 3-1 scoreline

The defeat came as a shock to many, with City often dominating for large parts of the match.

An open-goal miss from Raheem Sterling and several defensive errors hamstrung their efforts, and Guardiola lamented his side’s inability to get over the line in Europe.

“One day we will break this gap to the semis,” he told BT Sport. “In the first 20, 25 minutes we struggled to find spaces to attack.

“The second half was OK – we were there. I had a feeling we were better. You have to be perfect in this competition.”

On the possible foul on Aymeric Laporte in the build-up to the second goal: “I don’t want to talk about these circumstances. It looks like I’m complaining and finding excuses.

“We did a lot of good things, but it wasn’t enough. We made mistakes in the boxes in key moments. We struggled to find our spaces to attack.”

On the Sterling’s open-goal miss, the Spaniard said: “In this situation you have to equalise to take it to extra time, but then we concede the third and it’s over. We created more chances and more shots.

“We are disappointed. We now go on holidays. Then we have to lift the players when they return to the club again.

“Sometimes you have to break this (barrier to the semis). The team over last few years deserve it. Maybe one day we’ll break this gap.”

Belgian superstar De Bruyne did all he could to drag City back into the contest, and couldn’t hide his frustration with their early exit following the match.

“It’s a different year, same stuff,” he said. “First half wasn’t good enough. Second half we played really well. Came back 1-1 and had couple of chances. It was then 2-1 and 3-1.

“The second half we played well had them under pressure. We were more offensive. Even at 2-1 if Ras (Raheem Sterling) scores the goal it’s 2-2. They made it 3-1 and the game’s over.

“Lyon didn’t really create but we need to learn.

“I need to go home because my wife is expecting – I need something to focus on.”