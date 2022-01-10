Guardiola spotted Man City star James McAtee, 19 – who is related to England 1966 hero Alan Ball – BEFORE he became manager.

Guardiola spotted James McAtee, a 19-year-old Manchester City midfielder who is related to England 1966 hero Alan Ball, BEFORE he became manager.

PEP GUARDIOLA recognizes greatness when he sees it.

Before taking over at Manchester City, the manager sneaked into their youth academy and spied on a 13-year-old James McAtee.

He immediately turned to his coaches with a question, astounded by what he saw.

“Who’s that?” inquired the maestro manager, pointing to the bright talent.

Pep finally gave the midfielder his full debut six years later.

However, the teenager, who has been dubbed a David Silva clone by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, could have worn red for Manchester United’s crosstown rivals.

He was in his early twenties when he was kidnapped.

At the age of 11, McAtee began training with the Red Devils.

He had someone to look up to as he learned his craft alongside older brother John, now a pro at Grimsby Town.

However, when John was released by the club, the family decided to pull James out of their academy as well.

City pounced right away, sensing the prospect’s ability from an early age, as well as his family’s sporting heritage.

His father, also named John, was a rugby league player for St Helen’s.

Alan Ball, England’s World Cup winner, was the uncle of Gill’s mother.

James McAtee has risen through the ranks of the youth ranks since his cross-city move.

This season, he’s been a standout for the U23s, scoring 12 goals in 13 games.

Guardiola saw fit to give him his first senior start against Wycombe in the EFL Cup in September.

In November, he made his first Premier League appearance in an impressive cameo against Everton.

McAtee has been dubbed ‘Salford Silva’ by his teammates due to his resemblance to the Grand Canaria legend who played for the club for ten years.

Some of those skills, such as his close control, nimble feet, and constant probing of opposing defenses, were on display against the Toffees, prompting ex-Manchester United star Gary Neville to wax lyrical about the youngster.

After seeing McAtee and Cole Palmer impress, Neville said, “It’s not an academy, it’s a cloning system.”

“They’re all identical, like clones.”

“Almost as if David Silva has abandoned them all!”

It’s why Guardiola was so eager to figure out who he was in 2016.

And it’s something he did with Phil Foden, who has emerged as the Etihad’s role model for young players.

However, given McAtee’s ambition, he will not be satisfied with the occasional FA Cup or League Cup appearance.

Several clubs, including Premier League Southampton and promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth, are reportedly interested in taking the youngster on loan.

City, on the other hand, are thought to be hesitant to let him go…

