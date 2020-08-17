Guardiola ‘the fraud’ makes it more about him than Mourinho

Is Pep done? Send your thoughts to [email protected]

Man City 1-3 Lyon: Pep’s ‘done’

Pep Guardiola is undoubtedly a good football manager. His teams have played some phenomenal football and his tactical innovations have influenced the way the game is played. However, while I’m not enough of a moron to use the word ‘fraud’, surely we now have to ask some questions of his career post Barcelona? Given the resources at his disposal, has he done any better than par?

Since he joined City, the club has spent £700m on players, the third highest total in Europe. He hasn’t had to sell any key players to raise these funds, and City have had the highest net spent in Europe over those 4 years. For context, PSG (another bankrolled club) have a net spend of £200m less in that period. Also bear in mind, this spending was merely adding to a ludicrously expensive squad.

Surely for that outlay, you expect better? Two Premier League titles is reasonable but they were only really challenged once in that time. This year, their title defence was pathetic. But the real crime is their shameful showing in the Champions League. Monaco. Liverpool. Tottenham. Lyon. Teams assembled for a fraction of what City spent. In every one of those ties they were the favourite. And all four times they lost. To not even make it beyond the last 8 once in 4 years is abysmal.

At Bayern, a similar story. They did better than City have, making the semi-finals, but they had some shocking showings and couldn’t perform when it mattered. What happened tonight is nothing new. Pep makes a surprising tactical change and his team players badly. He overthinks things and it doesn’t work out. It’s becoming a pattern.

Pep avoids criticism because he has been incredibly successful, and he has built teams that are easy on the eye. But take the style out of it, ignore the 8-0 thrashings of relegated teams, and is he really doing much more he should do with the squad he has? Definitely a question that should be asked.

To finish (and to link it to Liverpool), the two most high profile managers in the world today are Klopp and Guardiola. One consistently has created teams that are greater than the sum of their parts. The other has been given all the jewels in the kingdom and has created teams that can be sublime, but crumble at key moments. To me there is no comparison.

Mike, LFC, London

Raheem Sterling has had an exceptional season and was our top scorer this season and I hope that miss wouldn’t define him. Man City didn’t play as well as we would have hoped like always dominating possession and passing all around but sometimes I wish Pep would change his game plan because sometimes its okay to win in a scrappy manner. David Silva is a legend and this wasn’t the ideal final game but kudos to him. City definitely need a killer striker that is happy to sit on the bench someone like origi and we definitely need to shoot more. I don’t think we need Koulibaily and personally I don’t want him. Jaoa Cancelo was our best player tonight and he was one of the only players who provided the spark in attack. Our defence was out of sorts today.

Nabil (Nigeria, maybe we can get a replacement for Silva)

Since he last won the Champions League in 2011 with Messi at close to his peak and Xavi and Iniesta still pulling the strings, Pep’s record in getting knocked out of the Champions League brings up an aggregate record of 19-32.

Tonight, yet again, his team selection was questionable, and the fact that almost every elimination during his City tenure has featured at least one catastrophic mistake indicates that the problem is more than coincidental. Ederson has been as culpable for game-defining mistakes as De Gea over a similar time-frame yet I say as long as he can pass the ball as well as a midfielder, Pep will be blind to his shortcomings in the shot-stopping department.

His recruitment has been scatter-gun at best, and the fact he entirely neglected to replace Kompany is scandalous. It’s not liked he isn’t backed in the market- he only knows prosperous clubs. Even signing Ake for the season ahead means that he has two left-footed centre-backs to choose from but no adequate right-footed option.

He gets as agitated with the best of them when his lauded, revolutionary style gets exposed on a given day, and wouldn’t be the best loser in the game either.

Yes, he had tremendous domestic success with both Bayern and City, but the former are coping just fine in his absence (and were reigning champions when he took over), and the latter crave the Champions League more than anything so his tenure can be only regarded as a let-down in that respect.

Basically, it’s a long way of me saying that Pep is a fraud.

Brian (Bernando Silva should be a MUST starter in every big game), Wexford

Imagine my surprise when Saturday mornings newspapers were claiming Man City were red hot favourites for the Champions League despite Bayern Munich’s masterclass the night before. Then it happened. Pep Fraudiola struck again. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, for the amount of money City have spent, they have been nothing short of a shambles this season and any other manager would have been hounded by the press and sacked. But no doubt Pep will get another 500 million to piss up a wall and the press will reach new levels of admiration for him

Seán (I could do better) Dublin

As a United fan, I don’t need extra reasons to dislike Pep, but I found another tonight. In a less obvious, ostentatious way, he makes the game as much about him as Mourinho does.

There’s always a tweak, a new move, an unusual, funky decision. The Great Pep. Look at what he did.

At best, he over thinks it. But I think he wants it to be about him. He wants people talking about the decisions he made as much as the performances of the players. He’s always been a smug so and so, and after his holier than thou reaction to the FFP judgement, the people that deserve an apology are his players.

Andreas Hunter, St Albans

Tonight is surely the final proof that Guardiola is done. It happened 10 years ago with Mourinho, it will happen in 3 or 4 years with Klopp. These managers changed the way football is played but unlike in the 80s and 90s opposition managers now are savvy enough to find a way to adapt and counter act what is happening.

I loved Mourinho for two years, I loved pep, even as a liverpool fan. I obviously love klopp but in 2023 somebody, maybe Nagelsamann maybe someone we haven’t thought of yet will find a way to beat everyone else.

It wont be Lampard, solskjaer or gerrard, football changes every year and that’s why we love it.

Mark Jones, LFC, Liverpool

Pep tripped over his good self again.

Back three okay in theory but Fernandinho should’ve been in the middle with Garcia right. Then when dominating, Fernandinho could move into midfield allowing Gundogan to push forward as an extra 10.

Not sure I would have left Foden on the bench.

Financial Giants, Mentality Midgets. It’s a Mancunian thing.

Sharky

Another year, another elimination for Guardiola from the Champions League. I think it’s safe to say now that considering the money he has spent/squads he inherited, he wouldn’t have any champions league medals without Lionel Messi.

That being said, I would say his biggest problem in Europe is the way he overthinks tactics. Seeing a midfield of Gundogan, Rodri and Fernandinho at the start of the match was proof of this.

Looking at the Lyon team though, I was really impressed with Aouar. Never heard of the player before they beat City in the Champions League last year and Football365 wrote an article about it. He looked really impressive playing out from the back and also getting the ball out from tight spaces.

On a final note, UEFA really put the referee in a tight spot on this one. He’s Dutch and Lyon winning this match means Ajax won’t move directly into the group stage next season. There was honestly no way he would have come out of the game without any form of scrutiny.

Otubanjo Oluwaseyi (Lagos, Nigeria)

Awful starting XI – everyone could see that midfield made no sense whatsoever before kick off and only having one wide forward ensured an inability to stretch and trouble their defence.

Schooled by the 7th best team in France.

Spent close to £1bn on footballers. Vast majority of players bought are sold on at a loss because they consistently either are poor or get worse under Guardiola’s coaching. Anyone notice how good Angelino was in the last game? The only player who has improved under his coaching is Sterling.

Guardiola is turning into Mourinho. Living off past success, increasingly unable to justify the enormous amounts he demands to spend in order to generate even moderate levels of success. Oh but he won the league cup. So let him spend another £50m on a fullback.

And for those crying about the second goal; if that is a foul then it should’ve been a penalty to Lyon at 1-0 when Walker pushed Ekambi in the box. Slight contact in both cases. Within the microcosm of the game, it’s either both or neither.

And finally – if anyone is going to complain about Lyon tactically trying to get Fernandinho sent off and their gamesmanship – LOVE IT! Please pass them my email so they can send their delicious salty tears direct to my inbox.

Minty, LFC

Sterling scores – City likely win whether in the 90 or extra time

Sterling misses – PEP IS A BALD FRAUD

Kev

Bad luck city.

Tough times city.

“favourites” lose, again

Sterling misses sitter lol

Put Messi in United team 2009-2012 united win champions league

Pep just isn’t that special. City just aren’t that special. Don’t worry city fans, you don’t have to keep booing the champions league anthem,

Finally. City you are such a small club

Ade ( come back when you have Messi ) Guildford

Hi Sterling, how have your conquest of Europe been so far? Any luck?

Veni (LFC, Singapore)

Having watched the Bayern Barca and City Lyon matches, the difference seems to be that Bayern literally smashed Barca, while OL just mugged City, specifically with the second and third goals.

Which makes me wonder what’s worse, ie, getting smashed by a team that’s superior on so many levels, or getting mugged by a team assembled on a budget nowhere near yours

Ryan B

Is that not just UEFA telling City you can have the best lawyers in the world, but go F yourselves? Seems like it to me!

Naz, Staines

Another season, another disappointing end to the Champions League for Man City. I love Guardiola, he’s the best manager in the world in my (biased) opinion, but what was he thinking. He knows our best shape, he knows the players that work well together. I read something on The Athletic the other day how Rodri and Gundogan haven’t won many games together, so I had my concerns when I saw they were lining up for this game. You just knew it was going to be a passive City team. But why? Are we that scared of the team that finished 7th in their domestic league. A league that has one real threatening team. It was a terrible decision to go 3 at the back. Even if we’d have won it still would have been the wrong choice. I get Pep likes to change things up, but when we showed up the most decorated team in Europe over two legs with our preferred 433 why change it? Were one of the best attacking sides in the world, we shouldn’t be afraid of anyone. Congratulations to Lyon though, but can’t see them getting past Bayern. Sterling’s miss and Edersons mistake were bad, but we lost this game because of poor tactics and team selection, too blame the players would be wrong. This ones on Pep solely for me.

Jack, why always us, MCFC

Loved the Champions League Quarter Finals (yes, all of them) and I doubt that there’s anyone who is not of a light blue persuasion that is disappointed with tonight’s result. The BT Sport commentators showed an almost Tyldeslyesq level of bias in support of plucky little Manchester City (no mention of the oil billions all night), but what ticked me off is that when Lyon scored their second, the commentators were already writing the narrative that VAR would deny ‘our boys’ for a second year running. Come on, let’s be honest, they aren’t ‘our boys’.

The reality is that VAR ensured that Man City would not progress again unfairly, it didn’t work agains them, it worked for the rules. Now I am not a big fan of VAR, but it is largely around implementation and they do it much better in the Champions League than in the Premier League. Not perfect, but when you have a goal allowed (or as last year, disallowed) because of the correct interpretation of the laws is not VAR working against Man City, it is VAR ensuring the rules are applied.

Cant wait for the semi finals and inevitable Lyon v Leipzig final!

Rob

Dear Steve, not everyone watching wanted Man City to win, please try to be more neutral in the future, cheers

Ste, PAFC

Adios, Raul

When I read of rumors that Raul Sanllehi may leave Arsenal, I scoffed at the ridiculousness of the transfer window. However when it was confirmed on Saturday, I was slightly taken aback.

In retrospect, I was pleased that he had been let go. His growing influence as well as his tagging along with Kia Joorabchian was an alliance that never looked like boding well for Arsenal.

The likes of David Luiz, Willian, Cedric Soares were clearly foisted on the club, earning unusually generous contracts at the expense of the club’s finances.

Although some may argue that working with super agents of the ilk of Jorge Mendes, Pini Zahavi, Mino Raiola and the aforementioned Kia Joorabchian gives access to the continent’s biggest players, a more accurate explanation would be that a club working hand-in-hand with these agents would surely spend more money to settle intermediaries. In addition, the agents would certainly hawk their own players, it doesn’t matter if he may the right fit for the club.

It was appalling to read of Kia’s denigrating comments about Sven Mislintat’s time as Head of Recruitment on a radio show recently.

The word on the grapevine is that Sanllehi got £5m for being part of the deal to bring Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal. If that is true then it showed that his allegiance never lay with Arsenal in the real sense but in his economic benefit.

No wonder Arsene Wenger held agents in disdain during his reign as Arsenal supremo.

Raul’s power tussle with Sven Mislintat showed an ambitious man eager to wield power.

Despite this sacking looking like the club is in chaos I think this is a good development in the long run. It’s understood that the process of investigating the transfer dealings of the club started with the appointment of Tim Lewis as a member of the board. Tim is well known to be an Arsenal man and Raul Sanllehi’s exit has his imprints all over it.

For Arsenal to move forward post covid, fiscal prudence must be encouraged. It’s also a good thing that more and more former players and genuine fans of the club are at the helm of sensitive positions as they understand the values of the club better than outsiders who may care only for their pockets. Mikel Arteta, Edu, Per Mertesacker, Freddie Ljunberg. I am confident that these men would move Arsenal forward.

As for Don Raul and his little black book of contacts, I say; Adios.

Alphonsus, Abuja

Barca fallout

The Barca defeat has been in the mail for at least 3 years ,If you assess the playing squad based on wiki based ( Which only includes Fati andPuig as La masia Products ) on the current popular format

GOAT level _ Messi

First teamers – Ter Stegen De Jong,Alba (Just about),Lenglet

Squad _Sergio Roberto

Living of their reputations – Pique, Sergie Busquets, Vidal Rakitic,Suarez

This Has not gone well/Need to leave -Greizmann ;Dembele (due to injuries) Arthur (already gone),Umtitti,Firpo

How did this happen/What were they thinking _Nelson Semedo, Braithwaite,

Does it really matter – Neto .

Consider that Coutinho who scored two yesterday isn’t a starter at Bayern and probably falls into the need a move category and this list doesn’t include the likes of Malcolm or some of the other ridiculous moves over the years like Kevin Prince Boateng ,This team has spent almost a billion and it still looks Messi and ten pieces of wood on a bad day.

This team probably passed it’s sell by date a long time ago which probably explains some of the big beatings they have received , PSG 4-0 the comebacks from Roma and Liverpool.

The only reason fewer people have recognised the issue, is that there isn’t as much competition in Spain at the top , an overhaul (are you ever going to do an article ??) is necessary but unfortunately they are broke .La masia or new owners (virtually impossible with their structure ) maybe the only thing that stops them from going on a similar journey to Utd and Milan the good news is you may get back to the top in the end.

Roode, MUFC

I read the Barca 2-8 Bayern mailbox and was truly disappointed by 90% of the contributors. 60% of it was about Chelsea fans gloating how they only lost by the same scoreline over 2 legs. To the MC, put 1 or 2, don’t have 70% of the mailbox about a team that didn’t even participate in the match.Its the point that Barca got their personnel and tactics wrong the entire night and played right into Bayern’s hand that I’d like to highlight. First, Barca were arrogant and tried to do it the Barca way, no matter what. They were exposed, because Bayern is exactly the kind of system that is designed to destroy the Barca way. Bayern currently deploy the highest defensive line in Europe, the fullbacks are stationed at the halfway line and the central defenders only a few feet back from that line. They do this because of the pace their defenders have, which Alaba and Davies. They trust most teams won’t beat them for pace. This also means the press is in your throat from the off. It’s very difficult to outplay them from the back when there is so little space for the defenders and midfielders.

The reason most of these players are defenders is because they are not very good with the ball in their feet, they need space and time to play. With so much pressure applied, and with both space and time restricted, they loose the ball. Even the world’s best passing goalie Ter Stegern , when put under pressure buckled, given space and time he can pick out a pass, restrict that and he becomes just a goal keeper. So this should have been the first adjustment Barca did, they should have started to kick it long, between the Bayern defence and Neuer, but some acreage and relieve the pressure and fight the battle in midfield not in their 18 yard box.

The second point is that Bayern expose some proper space between the defenders and the Neuer, Barca kept both Messi and Suarez up top throughout the game, removing any and all creativity from their side. Messi should have been tasked with exposing this space and should have been playing as a number 10 or 8. He should have been given some fast paced men to expose that space, a Dembele or Fati playing level with Bayerns defence would have caused real problems. Alas, this was not to be, I wrote after the Chelsea game that Barca would be slaughtered by Bayern and it has come to pass.

Pep and City have the tools to expose Bayern, but what Bayern do best under Flick is adjust, they will not play the same game they played yesterday. I think this was specifically tailored for Barcelona and their insistence on playing from the back. City vary this and knock it long sometimes. Also, City have more pace than Barcelona, however, I still think Bayern will edge it.

Dave(to chelsea fans gloating, if a team sits back and just defends against Bayern, they loose by 3 or 4, you lot lost by 7, shut up.), Somewhere

Following the fallout from Barca’s destruction by Bayern, I’d like to make the following, bold suggestion; Barça should offload Messi if they can.

Messi is the greatest player I’ve ever seen and almost certainly the greatest in history, however… Barça need to be completely rebuilt, with upgrades needed everywhere except goalkeeper. The average age of the team needs dragging down, with the majority of the highly paid veterans moved on. Rakitic, Busquets, Alba Vidal, Suarez and maybe Pique all need to be shown the door. A younger generation of players need to be brought through, and fashioned into a coherent style.

This is where the Messi situation rears its head; that kind of rebuild will take 2-3 seasons. If Messi plays, you have to build the team around him, but what’s the point in undergoing a long term rebuild around a player who’ll be well into his mid-30s by the time it is complete? The other issue at play is money; rebuilds don’t come cheap and Barça have backed themselves into a corner by having 30+yo players with massive contracts and no sell on value. The only way to generate funds will be to slash the wage bill; Messi is the highest paid by a distance (understandably so) on around £500,000pw.

If I were them, as painful as it would be, I’d go for a hard reboot, move on as many of the over 30s as possible, even if there’s no fee involved, promote the youngsters like de Jong, Puig and Faty, try and get a tune out of the expensive flops they can’t shift in Dembele, Griezmann and Coutinho, bank the wages saved and accept top 4 might be the height of ambitions for a season or two.

Lewis, Busby Way

Now first of all in response to Barry, armagh’s heady claim that opened the Saturday AM mailbox, I will say that i’d have both of Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich at Liverpool in a heartbeat – fantastic players. However as a full back pairing that outranks Robertson and TAA? Erm, Davies (19 years old, made his debut in late October 2019) and Kimmich have played a grand total of 6 games together as a full back pairing. One of the early games was in a 5-1 defeat for Bayern to Eintracht Frankfurt that cost former manager Nico Kovac his job. In fact Kimmich has spent the vast majority of the season in central midfield, only returning there for Bayern’s two re-start Champions League fixtures due to an injury to Benjamin Pavard.

So, I think we can assume Baz didn’t watch a lot of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, I wonder has he seen much of Liverpool during the previous three, entire seasons?

Rob

Thought I revisit the mailbox after Bayern 4 Chelsea 1 last week.

Simba criticises Chelsea and reckons that if the result was Bayern 7 Barcelona 1 it would be viewed as an absolute embarrassment. Simba, I don’t think you would imagine a week later that Bayern 8 Barcelona 2 would happen! This is what I call a 24 carat absolute embarrassment. I can take comfort from the fact that it took 180 minutes (and not 90) for my injury hit, tired & imperfect Blues to lose by a 6 goal margin to a top class team!

Hat tip to Dave Somewhere, “Barcelona are about to get slaughtered”. Hope you had a bet!

Bayern look ominous now, a City Bayern semi-final should be bloody good.

JD

Full back 11

GK – Walker

RB – Cafu

CB – Thuram

CB – Maldini

LB – Roberto Carlos

CM – Kimmich

CM – Lahm

CM – Zanneti

RF – Bale

CF – Sterling

LF – Davies

Walker is the only champions league GK Atalanta have failed to score against this season.

The actual full back positions speak for themselves. Maldini has played there and at CB and was pretty good. Thuram was excellent at RB for france in 1998 and formed a good partnership at CB with cannavaro at Parma (how good was serie A in the 90’s!)

Kimmich is arguably a better CM than RB although I would be interested to see how Trent gets on in midfield. Lahm could play almost anywhere but became a good midfielder towards the end of his career. Zanetti was a great servant for inter and versatile.

Upfront is interesting. Bale started life as a LB at southampton before a move to spurs saw him coverted into a world class attacker (imagine what would have happened if the move to Birmingham city had gone through!). I feel that Davies will be better than Bale, he’s far too good to be a LB. I got stuck for the final attacker then remembered that Rogers had once played Sterling as a right wing back in a league game!

Prit, Birmingham