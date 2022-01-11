Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, was found to have COVID-19 in his system.

An English club says a 50-year-old has been quarantined.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, according to the English Premier League club.

City said in a statement that the 50-year-old will be unable to manage the team for Friday’s FA Cup match against Swindon Town.

Juanma Lillo, Guardiola’s assistant, also tested positive for coronavirus, and the two are being isolated, along with several other positive cases in the team.

According to the club, COVID-19 has put 21 club employees, including seven players, under quarantine.

For the trip to Swindon, assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will be in charge.