Guirassy boost for West Ham, Bournemouth and Brighton after agent reveals Premier League wish

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Premier League clubs are facing stiff competition for Amiens forward Serhou Guirassy after a host of European clubs joined the race for his signature.

West Ham, Bournemouth and Brighton are all monitoring Guirassy following an impressive season in France.

But Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have all now expressed an interest in the 24-year-old.

The 24-year-old has been the stand-out performer for Amiens this season since arriving from German side Cologne in a £5million deal last summer, scoring nine goals in Ligue 1.

His brace against Paris-Saint Germain in February, in particular, underlining his talent.

Amiens are resigned to losing Guirassy this summer following their relegation from Ligue 1 after the season was cancelled early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Intermediary Mark McKay is working on behalf of Amiens to sound out possible moves for Guirassy and the agent said: ‘A number of clubs in England and across Europe have shown an interest in Serhou after he performed so well for Amiens.

‘In the current climate due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic clubs might not be able to pay huge transfer fees like they used to and in that respect Serhou could prove to be a bargain in this window.

‘Serhou’s preference has always been to play in the English Premier League, but Amiens will evaluate all offers that come in for him and make a decision from there.’