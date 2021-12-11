Gullit, an ex-Chelsea player, compares the F1 title race to the FA Cup final and advises Verstappen to ‘get physical’ with Hamilton.

On Sunday in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will compete for the Formula One world championship in a winner-take-all race.

Gullit, a former Chelsea player, likened the race to a classic FA Cup tie ahead of the Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.

The 59-year-old compared the battle between Mercedes and Red Bull to a Premier League team being drawn in the cup against a lower-league team.

Gullit has urged fellow Dutchman Verstappen to ‘get physical’ with Hamilton in order to win, despite Verstappen’s hard-line racing style having been criticized.

“I follow the newspapers in England and the Netherlands and it reminds me of football,” Gullit said to fans on his Instagram account.

One says something about this, while the other says something about that.

“Imagine competing in England’s FA Cup.

When you play as a Premier League team against a team from a lower division, you get nothing for free.

“Hamilton has a better car than Verstappen, so it’s a similar situation.”

They’re both fighting for what’s rightfully theirs.

“However, to beat Hamilton, Max needs to do more, get physical.”

This occurs in the FA Cup as well.”

When lower-ranked teams use a more physical style of play to good effect against Premier League opposition, FA Cup giant-killings are common.

Last week, Hamilton won a thrilling Saudi GP after Verstappen was forced to give up first place due to a collision with the British driver.

As a result, Hamilton and Verstappen are level on points heading into Sunday’s season finale.

As a result, whoever crosses the finish line first will almost certainly be crowned world champion.

If they finish ninth and tenth, the two title contenders can still tie on points.

In the championship, ninth earns two points while tenth earns only one.

However, if the tenth-placed driver sets the fastest lap of the race, they will receive an additional point, giving Abu Dhabi a total of two points, bringing the total to 371.5.

In a scenario where they finish the season tied on points, Verstappen would win the championship due to his nine GP victories compared to Hamilton’s eight.