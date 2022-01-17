Gus Malzahn reveals that his wife has been admitted to the hospital.

Gus Malzahn, the head coach of the University of Central Florida Knights, has asked the Knights’ family to remember him.

The coach provided an update on his wife Kristi’s health on Monday, who is currently hospitalized with an undisclosed infection.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has expressed concern for my wife Kristi,” Malzahn wrote.

“She’s been admitted to the hospital because she’s fighting an infection.”

We appreciate and thank everyone who has prayed and supported her, and we ask that you continue to pray for her recovery.”

