Gutierrez, a female fighter, posted a photo of her horrific facial injuries after a brutal Serrano beating, and she may never fight again.

MIRIAM GUTIERREZ has released graphic photos of the facial injuries she sustained during her fight with Amanda Serrano.

On December 18, the two fought on the undercard of Jake Paul’s fight against Tyron Woodley, with Gutierrez being promoted by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

Serrano won by unanimous decision, with scores of 99-91, 99-90, and 100-90.

Gutierrez, who took 236 punches, posted photos of her punishment on social media this week.

“Proud to fight with a great (hashtag)boxer @serranosisters and @jordan.thedon are incredible and have been able to enjoy and fight with her!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

“We advance because of respect and passion for the same sport (hashtag)boxing and fighting with the best.

“Amazing (hashtag)stage madness (hashtag)big event staging @jakepaul great team! Great (hashtag)boxer (hashtag)amandaserrano!”

However, due to the seriousness of her injuries, the Florida State Athletic Commission has placed Gutierrez on indefinite medical suspension.

If she fights again, the 37-year-old will need medical clearance from a doctor.

Meanwhile, Serrano’s opponent, Katie Taylor of Ireland, is aiming for a fight against her.

“Katie Taylor time, baby,” she said.

“We’re both in the top three in terms of pound-for-pound.”

Some estimate my age at two or three.

“It makes no difference how you look at it.”

Two pound-for-pound fighters.

“You’ve got an undisputed champion vs. a seven-division world champion.

“That’s the mega-fight that’ll blow the roof off the place.”

The main (room) of Madison Square Garden is where we’re looking.

It’s going to be an incredible evening.”