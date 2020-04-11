Guy Thompson’s shock at Leicester Tigers axe just days before lockdown

Last month, Guy Thompson had just finished his morning session in Oadby when his world was turned on its head.

As he walked back from the Leicester Tigers training pitch to the changing rooms, he was called into Geordan Murphy’s office for a quick chat. Thompson spent years working his way up from National Three, where he earned £50 a game, to the Premiership, but his journey was about to be brought to a painful halt.

He was told that he would be released at the end of the season and, having been on the brink of the England squad two years ago, he was suddenly staring down a barrel of unemployment.

‘It was a quick, 10-minute conversation,’ says Thompson.

‘Geordie is a really good man and it was as hard for him to dish out the news as it was for me to take it. I don’t have a bad word to say against him. When you’re in that room, you have to keep reminding yourself that it’s not personal. Let’s be honest, rugby’s a business. Loyalty is difficult in sport because we as players are commodities, stock, infantry… whatever you want to call it. But it still hurts. It’s hard to take when you’re basically being told that you’ve passed your sell-by-date. I left the room thinking, “S***, what am I going to do now?”

Thompson wrote his name into Leicester folklore when his starring performance at Newcastle last season almost single-handedly saved the Tigers from relegation. But the club have signed a younger, South African flanker – Cyle Brink – and Thompson is the man to make way.

Little did he know, however, that days after his meeting the country would be forced into a coronavirus lockdown. It has left players like Thompson – unsung heroes who form the bedrock of the Premiership – facing a future of uncertainty. Aged 33, Thompson is a senior player but talks with prospective employers have stalled because of the sport’s financial struggles.

‘I’ll be honest, it’s scary,’ he says.

‘I’ve had a few meetings but I don’t have anything sorted for next season. Rugby’s going through quite difficult times and, especially with Coronavirus, there’s going to be a lot of players out of contract without too many options. I’ve got mates that have been talking to clubs and the clubs have just stopped ringing back. There are clubs out there that might fold, so how can they justify going out there and spending money on a new player? First and foremost, they need to make sure the club itself survives.

‘This pandemic has probably highlighted a few financial holes in our sport. Everyone signs rugby contracts with little pay increases and the salary cap has stayed the same. If 40 boys in the squad all have a five or 10 grand increase, then that wipes out three or four players. Clubs need to talk to each other and come up with a revamp to make sure there are enough jobs for everybody. You can’t have a handful of players taking 80% of the wages and everyone else scrapping for the 20% that’s left over. It’s not a fair playing field and it’s probably not sustainable.

‘I was planning to play on for another four years, which I will still do at whatever level I need to. People see that I’m 33 and think “You’re getting on a bit, mate”, but I didn’t make my Premiership debut til I was 25. I played 14 games in a row at the start of the season, my body feels great and I’ve still got a huge amount to give. I want to stay in England and ideally that will be in the Premiership. But I’ve played in the Championship before and I’m not too arrogant to go back there. I’ll be back and I’ll prove, to myself if nobody else, that I’ve still got a huge amount to give.’

Thompson is not sitting at home feeling sorry for himself, wallowing in self-pity. He has been waking up at 6.30am every day to train in his garden in Coventry, as well as offering to deliver food supplies to the local elderly. At the same time, he is completing a Masters in Business at De Montfort University. Thompson is fully aware that his sporting career will not last forever and has set up a mentoring company, S&G Business Development, to help prepare for life after rugby.

‘People think that all professional sportsmen earn loads and loads of money,’ says Thompson. ‘We’re not footballers. We don’t get huge salaries. It’s life changing money, yes, but when we retire we need to find a job, which is why I’ve opened my company.

‘I set up with a friend, Sam Bishop, a psychotherapist. We combine sporting excellence and psychological understanding to enhance your business performance. I might look at a scenario like a defensive play on your five-metre line and apply the importance of that trust in your team-mates to a business scenario. But just like rugby, it’s been impacted by everything that’s going on with coronavirus, so you have to find solutions.’

Fortunately, Thompson is a solutions kind of guy. His business has been working on its video platform, and he is ready to go if the rugby season resumes. He is desperate to have a farewell game for Leicester, although the reality is that he could have already played his last match.

‘Leaving without having one final match with your mates would be a tough way to end,’ he says. ‘People will look at my time at Leicester and say “They’ve been horrendous” but it’s been an absolute privilege and I’ve made friends for life.

‘I’m not going to sit on my backside, eating junk food and getting fat. I’m ready to go, even if it’s looking like I won’t get the chance to play another game for Leicester. My reality is that, at this moment in time, I could have played my last game of rugby. But I’ll do anything I can to play rugby again. It’s as simple as that. I’m not over yet hill yet. But you’ve just got to keep everything in perspective, because there’s far more important things going on in the world at the moment.’