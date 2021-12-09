Gypsy King is set to return in February or March, according to promoters, with Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in the works.

According to Bob Arum, TYSON FURY’S blockbuster all-British bout with Dillian Whyte will take place early next year.

After Whyte was named mandatory challenger, the Gypsy King’s US promoter revealed that his man expects to defend his WBC heavyweight title in ‘February or March.’

Fury had hoped to fight rival champion Oleksandr Usyk in a winner-takes-all bout, but has now been ordered to fight the Body Snatcher.

Arum also revealed that a homecoming show is being planned for early next year.

“(Fury’s UK promoter) Frank Warren talked to Tyson, who wants to get in the ring in February or March,” he told Sky Sports.

“We’re currently in talks with Whyte to set up a fight in the United Kingdom. It’ll be a fantastic fight, and we’re working hard to put it together.”

Since outpointing Francesco Pianeta in Belfast’s Windsor Park in August 2018, Fury has not fought on this side of the Atlantic.

However, Cardiff and Manchester have been mentioned as potential locations for his next appearance.

After Usyk outfoxed Anthony Joshua earlier this year, the WBC champion had his sights set on an undisputed bout with the Ukrainian.

However, the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO champion will now face AJ in a rematch, which will take place early next year.

Attempts by the Fury camp to persuade his fellow Brit to step aside were met with deafening silence.

Instead, Fury will face Whyte, a former sparring partner with whom he has already had a heated verbal battle.