Haaland states adhering to Liverpool stars was ‘a perfect action’

Erling Haaland believes signing up with Salzburg in January 2019 was “an excellent move” at that stage of his career.

Haaland ruptured onto the scene in his native Norway with some thrilling performances for the nation’s youth side, as well as Molde.

He moved to Salzburg in the winter months of 2019 as well as rapidly discovered his feet, using the last fifty percent of that period to work out before revealing himself on the globe stage this period.

Haaland racked up 28 goals in 22 games at the beginning of the advocate the Austrian side, triggering a transfer battle between Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and others.

Dortmund eventually won out and took the 19-year-old to Germany, where his remarkable trajectory has actually proceeded with 12 goals in simply 11 suits.

Haaland himself believes the transfer to Salzburg, a system both Sadio Mane and Naby Keita utilized prior to winding up at Liverpool, was important.

“It was a best move,” he told FourFourTwo.

“In the very first fifty percent of the year I trained a lot as well as didn’t play a lot, yet after that the summertime arrived and also I simply really did not look back.

“There was a brand-new supervisor who aided me a great deal: Jesse Marsch was great to me.”

Haaland also paid homage to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who he stated “assisted me a whole lot”.

Will Haaland be mosting likely to entire hog as well as following Mane and also Keita right to Anfield? In a word: no.

